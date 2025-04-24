ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to take a 3-0 series lead as they visit the New Jersey Devils. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Hurricanes-Devils Game 3 prediction and pick.

In game one, the Hurricanes were dominant. They scored a goal by Jalen Chatfield in the first period, and then Logan Stankoven scored twice in the second period. Nico Hischier would get one back in the second period for the Devils, but the Hurricanes would add an empty-netter in the third. The Hurricanes would win game one 4-1. Then, in game two, the Devils struck first. Jesper Bratt scored in the first period to give the Devils the 1-0 lead. Shayne Gostisbehere would tie the game, and then Jordan Martinook scored to give the Hurricanes the lead. The Hurricanes would add an empty net goal in the third period to win the game 3-1.

Here are the Hurricanes-Devils Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Hurricanes-Devils Game 3 Odds

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+154)

Moneyline: -170

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-192)

Moneyline: +140

Over: 5.5 (+104)

Under: 5.5 (-128)

How To Watch Hurricanes vs. Devils Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 8:00 PM ET/ 5:00 PM PT

TV: TBS

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho led the team in points and assists this year. Aho finished the regular season with 29 goals and 45 assists, good for 74 total points. He has one assist in the playoffs. Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis join Aho on the top line. Blake had just 17 goals and 17 assists this year, but Jarvis was second on the team in points, having 32 goals and 35 assists during the regular season. Jarvis has one goal in the playoffs, while Blake has an assist.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the second line. He finished the regular season with 20 goals and 28 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Svechnikov also had a goal in the first game. Leading the fourth line is Jack Roslovic. Roslovic was fifth on the team in points, finishing the season with 22 goals and 17 assists. Roslovic had an assist in game one of the series. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He had seven goals and 38 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points. Gostisbehere had a goal so far in the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in the goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He was 13-8-1 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He was solid in the first game of the series. In game one of the series, Andersen has been great in the series so far. He has stopped 48 of 50 shots so far in the playoffs.

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils is led by the combination of Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier. Bratt led the team in points this year, having 21 goals and 67 assists this year, good for 88 total points. Bratt has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs. Hischier was third on the team in points, having 35 goals and 34 assists. His goal total led the team this year. Hischier has a goal in the playoffs so far. The line is rounded out by Stefan Noesen, who had 22 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Timo Meier leads the second line. He has 26 goals and 27 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team with 53 points. He is joined on the line by Dawson Mercer. Mercer finished the regular season with 19 goals and 17 assists. Finally, Luke Hughes has been great from the blue line this year. He was fifth on the team in points, finishing the regular season with seven goals and 37 assists this year.

Jacob Markstrom will be in the goal for game two of the series with the Hurricanes. He was 26-16-6 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Markstrom has been solid while facing a ton of shots. He had stopped 66 of 71 shots, having a .930 save percentage.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. Both goaltenders have been solid so far in the playoffs. Frederik Andersen has a .960 save percentage while Jacob Markstrom is at .930. Still, the shot volume from the Hurricanes has been a major difference. They have 21 more shots than the Devils in the first two games. They will continue that shot volume in this one. Further, the Devils are not getting much production outside of the top line. That will continue in this one as well. Take the Hurricanes here.

Final Hurricanes-Devils Prediction & Pick: Hurricanes ML (-170)