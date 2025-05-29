May 29, 2025 at 1:26 AM ET

Former Chicago Sky player Candace Parker has already cemented her legacy as one of the greatest players in WNBA history. The Sky also announced they will retire Parker’s No. 3 jersey this season.

They will hold the ceremony during their game against the Las Vegas Aces at Wintrust Arena on August 25, 2025. Parker’s jersey will be the first number the Sky retire, highlighting her profound impact on the franchise.

see you soon, 3️⃣. The Chicago Sky will retire Candace Parker’s jersey on August 25, 2025. more details here 📝: https://t.co/zUhYKwL6m9 pic.twitter.com/l0waWTybSK — Chicago Sky (@chicagosky) May 28, 2025 Expand Tweet

Earlier this year, the Los Angeles Sparks announced they will retire Parker’s iconic No. 3 jersey on June 29, 2025, at Crypto.com Arena. This event will take place during their game against the Sky. Parker will become the third player in Sparks history to receive this honor, following Lisa Leslie and Penny Toler.

Parker spent 13 seasons with the Sparks after they selected her No. 1 overall in the 2008 WNBA Draft. She joined the team just one day after she won her second NCAA title with the Tennessee Lady Volunteers.

She immediately showed why she was the No. 1 pick. In her WNBA debut, Parker delivered a double-double with 34 points and 12 rebounds as the Sparks defeated the Phoenix Mercury. Her 34 points set the rookie record for the most points in a debut, and that record still stands today.

Parker collected numerous accolades during her career. She earned Rookie of the Year, two MVP awards, seven All-Star selections, 10 All-WNBA selections, an All-Star Game MVP, and a Defensive Player of the Year award. Remarkably, she remains the only player in WNBA history to win Rookie of the Year and MVP in the same season.

Her crowning moment with the Sparks came in 2016. That year, she led the team to its first championship in over a decade and claimed Finals MVP honors.

In 2021, Parker left the Sparks to play closer to home with the Chicago Sky. She helped the Sky win their first WNBA championship that season. After finishing sixth in the regular season, the Sky knocked out the Dallas Wings and Minnesota Lynx.

They then upset the top-seeded Connecticut Sun in the semifinals. In the Finals, Parker and the Sky defeated the Phoenix Mercury in four games to secure the title.

In 2023, Parker signed with the Las Vegas Aces and added a third WNBA championship to her resume. She later announced her retirement, ending one of the most remarkable careers in league history.

Candace Parker’s journey reshaped the WNBA. As a rookie, a champion, and a league icon, she set the standard for leadership on and off the court. As she steps away, she leaves a legacy of excellence that will inspire generations to come.