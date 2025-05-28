The Carolina Hurricanes are in the thick of the playoffs, attempting to stay alive in their Eastern Conference Final against the Florida Panthers. However, questions will remain after the playoffs conclude. One of their key contributors may not return. With his contract expiring, there are three destinations where Jack Roslovic would be a great fit to continue his NHL career.

The Hurricanes still have a slight chance to win the Stanley Cup. However, things are looking dour for them, and that will turn to the offseason. While the Canes ended a major Conference Final slump, they have some things to think about once the season ends. Roslovic has been a major player on the third line, tallying one goal and three assists in the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.

With the Canes signing him to just a one-year deal before the season started, there are several options for Roslovic to consider. Ultimately, it's more about which spots are the best for him. Here are the three most ideal destinations for Roslovic in NHL free agency.

Jack Roslovic Stays with Carolina

Roslovic has found a nice home with the Hurricanes and even helped them thrive in the playoffs. No, he has not played consistently and is even scratched for Game 5 of the Eastern Conference Final. But Roslovic has been a tremendous asset on the third and fourth lines when he has played, displaying grit and the ability to get to the puck.

Roslovic is still relatively young at 28 years old. Therefore, there is still time for him to make an impact and show what he can do on the ice. Carolina could opt to re-sign Roslovic and put him back on the third and fourth lines. Roslovic was productive during the regular season, too, tallying 22 goals and 17 assists. Overall, he is a goal-scorer, and his ability to get shots at the net makes him valuable.

The Canes could re-resign him to another similar deal, possibly bringing him back for $3 million. Then, he could play out this contract and try to improve to earn a higher deal. So far, Roslovic has shown what he can do in Raleigh and may want to try to help the Hurricanes achieve their goal of winning their first Stanley Cup since the 2006 season.

Jack Roslovic heads home

If anyone looks at Roslovic's career, they will notice that he has had the most success in Columbus. Not so coincidentally, Roslovic is from Columbus, and that makes sense. Roslovic played for the Columbus Blue Jackets for three seasons and had his best statistical season in the 2021-2022 campaign, when he tallied 22 goals and 23 assists over 81 games.

Article Continues Below

The Blue Jackets are looking to make a splash in free agency. Although they came close this season, they ultimately failed in their quest to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs. Of course, their season had the most horrific start possible when a drunk driver killed star player Johnny Gaudreau. Now, the Jackets are looking to heal and get back to the postseason, and that starts with Roslovic.

With Roslovic not getting the playing time he craves in Carolina, there is a good chance he might go back to Columbus. Currently, the Jackets lack a true middle-six center. The Blue Jackets currently have Sean Monahan and Adam Fantilli occupying the top two center positions. If they were to sign Roslovic, they would have a battle-proven center who can center the third line while giving some rest to Monahan and Fantilli. Plus, it will give Roslovic another fresh start to play in front of his hometown, and possibly post new career highs.

Newark, New Jersey, is a possibility

If NHL free agency is anything, it's something unpredictable. The Devils currently have one of the best centers in the game in Jack Hughes. Additionally, they have Nico Hischier, who can play center and the wing, and Dawsom Mercer. Why would they need another center?

Hughes is injury-prone and is dealing with another injury. Unfortunately, it derailed their season, as they fell to Roslovic's Hurricanes in the Stanley Cup Playoffs. While Roslovic likely would want to go to a team that will give him more playing time, he still might get that if he goes to the Devils. They could have Roslovic center the third line while Mercer shifts to the wing, giving them an explosive third line. Also, they could move Mercer up to the second or first line to pair with Hughes or Hischier.

If Roslovic chooses the Devils, he would be going to a young team that has all the potential in the world to make a deep playoff run. Also, he would be on a team with one of the best offenses in the NHL and a goalie who can stop anything. The sky is the limit for Roslovic.