ClutchPoints is not affiliated with, endorsed by, or in any way connected to any sportsbook. Gambling is not offered on this website in any form.

The Carolina Hurricanes look to close out the series as they face the New Jersey Devils. It's time to continue our Stanley Cup Playoffs odds series with a Devils-Hurricanes Game 5 prediction and pick.

The Hurricanes took the first two games on home ice, winning 4-1 and then 3-1. Still, in game three in New Jersey, the Devils took a 2-0 lead early in the third period. Seth Jarvis and Sebastian Aho would both score to tie the game, but in double overtime, the Devils would defeat the Hurricanes 3-2. In game four, Andrew Svechnikov would open the scoring, and Jacob Slavin would make it 2-0. In the second period, Svechnikov would score again, but the Devils would score twice to make it a one-goal game. Then, in the third, Brent Burns scored, and Svechnikov would complete his hat trick with an empty net goal as the Hurricanes won the game 5-2.

Here are the Devils-Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs odds, courtesy of FanDuel.

Stanley Cup Playoffs Odds: Devils-Hurricanes Game 5 Odds

New Jersey Devils: +1.5 (-122)

Moneyline: +215

Carolina Hurricanes: -1.5 (+100)

Moneyline: -265

Over: 5.5 (+102)

Under: 5.5 (-124)

How To Watch Devils vs. Hurricanes Stanley Cup Playoffs

Time: 7:30 PM ET/ 4:30 PM PT

TV: TBS/Max

*Watch NHL games LIVE with fuboTV (Get Access | Save $30)*

Why the Devils Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Devils is led by the combination of Jesper Bratt and Nico Hischier. Bratt led the team in points this year, having 21 goals and 67 assists this year, good for 88 total points. Bratt has a goal and two assists so far in the playoffs. Hischier was third on the team in points, having 35 goals and 34 assists. His goal total led the team this year. Hischier has three goals in the playoffs so far. The line is rounded out by Stefan Noesen, who had 22 goals and 19 assists in the regular season.

Meanwhile, Timo Meier leads the second line. He has 26 goals and 27 assists this year, sitting fourth on the team with 53 points. He has a goal and two assists in the playoffs. He is joined on the line by Dawson Mercer. Mercer finished the regular season with 19 goals and 17 assists. Mercer has one goal in the playoffs. Finally, Luke Hughes has been great from the blue line this year. He was fifth on the team in points, finishing the regular season with seven goals and 37 assists this year. Hughes has not played since game one of the series.

Jacob Markstrom will be in the goal for game two of the series with the Hurricanes. He was 26-16-6 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .900 save percentage. Markstrom has been solid, having a .913 save percentage so far in the playoffs.

Why the Hurricanes Will Cover the Spread/Win

The top line for the Hurricanes is led by Sebastian Aho. Aho led the team in points and assists this year. Aho finished the regular season with 29 goals and 45 assists, good for 74 total points. He has a goal and four assists in the playoffs. Jackson Blake and Seth Jarvis join Aho on the top line. Blake had just 17 goals and 17 assists this year, but Jarvis was second on the team in points, having 32 goals and 35 assists during the regular season. Jarvis has two goals and an assist in the playoffs, while Blake has three assists.

Meanwhile, Andrei Svechnikov leads the second line. He finished the regular season with 20 goals and 28 assists this year, sitting third on the team in points. Svechnikov also has four goals and assists in the playoffs. Leading the fourth line is Jack Roslovic. Roslovic was fifth on the team in points, finishing the season with 22 goals and 17 assists. Roslovic had an assist in game one of the series. Finally, Shayne Gostisbehere has been solid from the blue line. He had seven goals and 38 assists on the year, sitting fourth on the team in points. Gostisbehere has a goal and an assist so far in the playoffs.

Frederik Andersen is expected to be in the goal for the Hurricanes in this one. He was 13-8-1 on the year with a 2.50 goals-against average and a .899 save percentage. He had been solid in the playoffs, but left game four with an undisclosed injury. If he cannot go, it will be Pyotr Kochetkov. Kochetkov stopped 14 of 15 shots in game four.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick

The Hurricanes come in as favorites in terms of odds in this Stanley Cup Playoffs game. With two of the top defenders for the Devils still dealing with injuries and uncertainty around whether they will be playing, that will be a major advantage for the Hurricanes. Further, Frederik Andersen has been much better when playing at home this year. Still, there is also an injury concern around Andersen. This will put more pressure on the Hurricanes to find ways to get pucks in the net, which they will do.

Final Devils-Hurricanes Prediction & Pick: Over 5.5 (+102)