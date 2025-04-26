The New Jersey Devils trail the Carolina Hurricanes in the first round of the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs. New Jersey enters Game 3 without a win in the matchup. A loss on Friday night puts this team on the brink of elimination. However, reinforcements are on the way in the form of defenseman Jonas Siegenthaler.

Siegenthaler is returning to New Jersey's lineup, as reported by Sportsnet's Elliotte Friedman. The Devils defenseman has not played since February 4th. He suffered a lower-body injury and went on to have a procedure done to correct the issue.

Siegenthaler's return for Game 3 was a possibility. Devils head coach Sheldon Keefe spoke to the media before the game. And he touched on the significance his return would have on this blueline group.

“We’re tremendously shorthanded there,” Keefe said before Game 3, via Gabriel Trevino with NJ Advance Media. “(Siegenthaler) will give us reliable minutes. It’s a reduced role since he’s not where he needs to be if we had more time, but it’s not unlike (Dougie Hamilton). With what our team is going through, we need to take an aggressive approach. He’s in a good spot. If all goes well the remainder of today, we’ll see him out there.”

The Devils have not put their best foot forward in these first two games. New Jersey has failed to solve Hurricanes goalie Fredrik Andersen in this series. He has faced 50 shots across these two games. However, he has allowed just two goals.

Carolina, meanwhile, has had no issues scoring. They scored four goals in Game 1 while putting three in the net in Game 2. New Jersey needs to find a way to tip the scales sooner rather than later. Siegenthaler's return could help limit scoring chances for the Hurricanes. Now, it's upon the offense to find a way to score goals at the other end of the ice.