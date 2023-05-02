A Communications Arts graduate from the University of Santo Tomas in the Philippines, Rex claims to have JR Smith's conscience with his shot selection. He has won a basketball, a baseball, and a football championship in fantasy all within a year.

The new jersey devils are headed to the second round of the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs after getting the job done in the first round against the New York Rangers. The Devils lost the first two games of the New York series and then roared back to take the next three meetings. A Game 6 loss to the Rangers triggered a Game 7, which the Devils won convincingly at home Monday night to the tune of a 4-0 score.

Twitter immediately lit up when it started to become obvious that the Devils are going to win the series.

“The Rangers cheered when the Devils drafted Jack Hughes and at 21 years old he just sent them home 😂,” tweeted Matty Chucks.

“Rangers fans were calling their top six the best in the NHL. Now their packing in round one. I can’t tell you how sweet this is. #NJDevils fans have been waiting a decade to gain respect back from Rangers fans. Now Devils fans can hang on their hat on this one for a bit,” said Kyle Cannillo following New Jersey’s success in the first round at the expense of the Rangers.

From Twitter user @hayyyshayyy: “The Devils were the better team through much of this series, but the Rangers really blew their opportunity after tying it. Coaches who struggle to adapt on the fly were the problem for two straight years (and yes, players not executing hurt, too!)”

More reactions:

THE NEW JERSEY DEVILS ADVANCE. THE NEW YORK RANGERS LOSE. pic.twitter.com/VVwXGuRQJc — ethan, enjoying a salad for dessert (@EthanGSN) May 2, 2023

The Devils just beat the Rangers without either of these guys playing a minute. The future is unbelievably bright in New Jersey. pic.twitter.com/kFrpDqjSdn — Big Head Hockey (@BigHeadHcky) May 2, 2023

The Devils beat the Rangers 4-0 to advance in the Stanley Cup playoffs for the first time since 2012. Unreal. — Ryan Novozinsky (@ryannovo62) May 2, 2023

The Devils scored their first goal of Game 7 via a shorthanded score by Michael McLeod in the second period, which came off a sensational assist and effort by Ondrej Palat. Tomas Tatar followed up that goal minutes later to make it 2-0 in favor of New Jersey heading into the final period. Erik Haula made it 3-0 with a goal just under 15 minutes remaining in regulation before Jesper Bratt added the cherry on top with an empty-netter with around three minutes remaining in regulation.

The Devils’ defense also stepped up big time, shutting down New York’s attack in all four of the Rangers’ power play attacks.

The Devils will now prepare for another tough assignment, as they face the Carolina Hurricanes in the second round.