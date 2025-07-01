The New Jersey Devils had a disappointing and injury-plagued 2024-25 campaign. But goaltending was not the reason for disappointment. In his first year in New Jersey, Jacob Markstrom was solid despite an injury and led them to the playoffs. Behind him, Jake Allen was great for the Devils and has earned a new contract. According to multiple insiders, Allen has re-signed in New Jersey on a five-year contract.

“Jake Allen has indeed re-signed with the Devils, five years x $1.8 M AAV confirmed,” TSN's Pierre LeBrun reported. Sportsnet insider Elliotte Friedman reported the same deal.

Allen will be 35 years old on opening night, so this contract will run through his age-39 season. While that is old for a goalie in the NHL, the length helped bring the cap hit down. Allen was seen as the top UFA goalie on the market after a .906 save percentage and 2.66 goals-against average in 31 games for the Devils last year.

Allen was traded from the Montreal Canadiens to the Devils amid New Jersey's disastrous 2023-24 campaign. While they still brought in Markstrom as the starter, Allen helped stabilize the goaltending position. He will be there for the future, but Markstrom's deal is up after this season.

Article Continues Below

The Devils have Jack Hughes, Nico Hischier, and Dougie Hamilton on long-term deals. With that core locked in and an exploding salary cap, Tom Fitzgerald should be anxious to bring in a big-name goalie. But the Vancouver Canucks took Thatcher Demko off the board, and John Gibson was just traded to the Detroit Red Wings.

According to CapWages, the Devils had $15.3 million in space before the Allen signing. So with just under $14 million more to spend, they could be active as July 1 rolls along.

ClutchPoints' Tristin McKinstry is tracking all of the moves all day long. Stay here to learn more about the Devils and every free-agency move.