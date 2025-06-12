The New Jersey Devils got back in the playoffs this season, but they weren't able to have a long stay in the postseason. The Devils bowed out in the first round of the Eastern Conference bracket in five games against the Carolina Hurricanes, but things are looking up in New Jersey.

Of course, the Devils did all of their work over the back half of the season without star center Jack Hughes, who suffered a serious shoulder injury at the beginning of March against the Vegas Golden Knights when he took a hard hit against the boards. Hughes subsequently underwent surgery and missed the remainder of the season, including that first-round playoff series.

Now, Hughes is making his way back. On Wednesday, he posted a video online of him getting some work in on the ice, and his puckhandling looked as sharp as ever.

Jack Hughes is 3 months removed from shoulder surgery, and the mitts are looking 🔥 (via @BauerHockey) pic.twitter.com/Hk6pXgth4M — B/R Open Ice (@BR_OpenIce) June 11, 2025 Expand Tweet

Article Continues Below

If the Devils want to build off of that playoff appearance in 2024-25 and take it a step further next season, they will need Hughes to be healthy and on the ice for the start of the season in the fall. He is one of the best forwards in the league and is vital to this New Jersey squad on both ends of the ice.

Hughes was still very productive for this Devils squad before going down with the injury. Despite playing just 62 games this season, Hughes still finished with 70 points and was the second-leading scorer on the team.

Injuries have been a consistent problem for Hughes, who has only played in 65 games once in his six-year career. However, in his only full season in 2022-23, the 24-year old racked up 99 points in 78 games, so the potential for stardom is clearly there.

The good news for the Devils is that Hughes will be in New Jersey for a very long time. He is entering the fourth year of an eight-year contract extension, so he will be around to grow with this Devils squad for many years to come.