The New Jersey Devils had an extremely disappointing 2024-25 season. With injuries to Jack Hughes and Dougie Hamilton during the year, they had very little chance to compete against the Carolina Hurricanes in the postseason. Now, they enter the offseason with cap space and a core they know can make the postseason. The Athletic's Pierre LeBrun says that the Devils could be in on Jason Robertson if the Dallas Stars decide to trade him.

“The Devils were among the 15 teams that tried on Jonathan Toews,” LeBrun reported. Toews signed with the Winnipeg Jets. “GM Tom Fitzgerald continues to scour the market looking for top-six or top-nine forward help. I think he will keep an eye on where the Jason Robertson situation goes with the Dallas Stars, for example. But he also ended up making a more modest top-nine-type move by the end of the summer last year. All I know is that Fitzgerald has been active fleshing out the forward market.”

The Devils will have just over $12 million in cap space on July 1, according to CapWages. That likely takes them out of the running for Mitch Marner, but could have them fishing for expensive UFAs this summer. Nikolaj Ehlers and Brock Boeser would be nice fits with New Jersey, but they do not have the upside that Robertson has.

The Stars are only considering a trade of Robertson because of their future cap space. That means the Devils would have to give up picks and prospects to land the center. But when they did, a center trio of Nico Hischier, Jack Hughes, and Robertson would be one of the best in the league.

The Devils are in a position to make this trade, but could add forwards in other ways if it does not happen. Who should New Jersey bring in for an important 2025-26 season?