The New Jersey Devils returned to the playoffs for the second time in three years. Still, the Devils would fall to the Carolina Hurricanes for the second time in the past three seasons. While it was a disappointing end to the campaign for New Jersey, they have hope for the future. They will get Jack Hughes back from injury in 2025-26, while also having some cap space to work with. Still, there is room for improvement on the trade market, and the Devils must be active there in the 2025 NHL offseason.

The Devils have already been active in the trade market this offseason. New Jersey traded Erik Haula to the Nashville Predators for Jeremy Hanzel and a fourth-round pick. But there is more work to be done. The franchise has been building towards Stanley Cup contention, but has won just six playoff games over the past three years. They also do not have a first-round draft pick this year.

Further, the team has just $16.3 million in cap space this year, according to Cap Wages. They also have multiple free agents. New Jersey has seven unrestricted free agents, with three more restricted free agents. One of those is Luke Hughes. Hughes is expected to sign for over $5.7 million per year, if not more. The Devils need to find cap space while also improving their roster through both free agency and the trade market.

New Jersey trades away a forward

The Devils currently have multiple players who can play center under contract. Nico Hischier spent much of the year as the top-line center, but Jack Hughes and Timo Meier also spent time at that position this year. Dawson Mercer also spent time playing center on one of the top two lines. At the end of the season, he was playing right wing on the third line, but also spent time playing on the left wing. While Mercer is someone who can be used in multiple spots, the same is true for Hughes, Meier, and players such as Paul Cotter.

Still, Mercer should be moved this offseason. While Mercer is just 23 years old and will turn 24 at the start of the season, there are multiple reasons for the former first-round pick to be sent packing. To begin with, he is due $4 million per year over the next two seasons. For a team with just $16 million in cap space, an extra $4 million could go a long way towards signing a top-six forward. He will also be a restricted free agent at the end of his contract, adding value with the fact that a team that takes him on will most likely get draft pick compensation if they cannot sign him long term.

There is also the fact that Mercer has not progressed. In the 2022-23 campaign, the forward was great. He scored 27 goals while adding 29 assists, plus he had a plus-22 plus/minus rating. The next year, his goal total dropped to 20, while this past season, it was just 19 goals. Further, he has not broken the 40-point plateau since his first two seasons in the league. Meanwhile, his advanced stats also suggest a plateau. His IPP rating has dropped each of the last two years, while his scoring chances and chances created have remained stagnant. At such a young age, trading away Mercer will bring in a large haul and could have a positive impact on both parties.

Could the Devils move Dougie Hamilton?

Hamilton was the ninth overall pick in the 2011 draft by the Boston Bruins. He would break into the NHL with the Bruins during the 2012-13 season. He would then bounce around the league some from there, spending time with Boston, Calgary, and Carolina. As a free agent, he would sign a seven-year deal with the Devils in the summer of 2021. Still, Hamilton may not be living up to the $9 million cap hit he commands every year. Once again, Hamilton dealt with injuries this year. He has missed 100 games in his four seasons in New Jersey, which is over 30 percent of the games he could have dressed for.

Meanwhile, Hamilton has not produced at the same rate he once did. In the 2022-23 campaign, the son of former Canadian Olympians scored 22 goals and added 52 assists. He was top ten in Corsi Factor and top 25 in chances created that season. Still, he has declined since then. This year, he had just nine goals with 31 assists, and his 5v5 numbers on the offensive end plummeted. While still a quality defender, he may not be worth the $9 million being paid per year to him.

Further, Luke Hughes has outperformed him in each of his two seasons in the NHL. Hughes is a restricted free agent and is expected to cost between $5.6 and $8.4 million per year, depending on the length of the contract. For someone who is younger and is performing better, trading away Hamilton may be wise to keep Hughes in the mix.

Trading away over-priced depth is a must

The Devils currently have ten players under contract, all costing over $4 million per year. These ten players equate to nearly two-thirds of their current cap hit. One of the major cap hits is 34-year-old left winger Ondrej Palat. The former 208th overall pick from the Tampa Bay Lightning has not lived up to his contract. He was signed in the summer of 2022, taking a deal worth $30 million over five years. This gives him a cap hit of $6 million per year.

Meanwhile, he has not been anywhere close to the player he was with the Lightning. In his nine full seasons with Tampa Bay, the forward had his lowest point total being 34 points. Further, he scored 15 or more goals in seven of the nine seasons. Since joining the Devils, the most goals he has scored is 15, while his most points he has scored is 31. This means his worst three production seasons have all come with the Devils. It is time for New Jersey to cut ties with this overall failure of a signing. Trading him could be difficult with his modified no-trade clause and no-movement clause, but it is a must.

Overall, the Devils are close to being in a position to make another run at the Stanley Cup. Injuries have been an issue, but so have overpriced free agent signings. It is time for New Jersey to cut ties with players who are not carrying their weight and move towards the future, as they look to bring a championship back to Newark for the first time since 2003.