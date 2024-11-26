The New Jersey Devils may have picked up a win over the visiting Nashville Predators, but it came at a cost.

They'll be without forward Timo Meier for Wednesday night's game against the St. Louis Blues, as he was suspended for his cross-check to the face of Nashville's Zachary L'Heureaux.

The incident took place with 7:43 remaining in the third period of Monday night's game at Prudential Center; he was given a five-minute major penalty and ejected from the game, which automatically triggered a review from the NHL Department of Player Safety.

https://x.com/BR_OpenIce/status/1861236344116101317

After his hearing with the DPS, he was given a one-game suspension; the salary a player forfeits during a suspension typically is sent to the NHL Players' Emergency Assistance Fund.

The Devils won by a 5-2 final score, improving to 15-7-2 and helping to extend the struggles of the Predators, who fell to 7-12-3.

Timo Meier is in his second full season with the Devils

Meier was originally selected with the ninth overall pick in the 2015 NHL Draft by the San Jose Sharks, with whom he would spend the first several years of his career.

His best season wearing the teal was the 2021-22 campaign, scoring 35 goals with 41 assists, though the Sharks ultimately missed the playoffs. His time with the Sharks came to a close at the 2023 NHL Trade Deadline when he was sent to the Devils.

He agreed to extend the relationship between himself and his new team during the summer, signing an eight-year, $70.4 million contract extension.

So far this season, he's scored seven goals with eight assists for the Devils, who are hoping for a return to the postseason after an underwhelming campaign of 2023-24 that began with heavy expectations but ended in the disappointment of daily to qualify.

Wednesday's game against the Blues is scheduled to begin at 7:00 PM EST from Prudential Center.