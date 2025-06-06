The New Jersey Devils had a fantastic season that came crashing down to Earth when they lost Jack Hughes to a season-ending injury. Now, they hope for better health and prosperity. However, things could go terribly wrong if they fail to accomplish specific goals. A Devils' nightmare scenario in 2025 NHL free agency would include not doing the little things to keep up with the rest of the Eastern Conference.

Not having Hughes cost them against the Carolina Hurricanes, and it's impossible to know how far they could have gone had he been healthy. With NHL free agency around the corner, the Devils are primed to get back into it and have just over $12 million in cap space. While there is hope for next season to yield better results, there is some uncertainty.

While many fans have high hopes for the Devils, it could all fall apart. These are some of the worst possibilities that can occur between now and October, and how they could derail hope in New Jersey.

The Devils fail to re-sign Luke Hughes

The Devils intend to extend Luke Hughes when the time comes. Yet, he is still scheduled to become a restricted free agent and has not yet re-signed. The younger Hughes played well, scoring seven goals and adding 37 assists for New Jersey. Thus, keeping him in the Garden State is critical.

The Hughes brothers made waves this season, and the Devils would like to keep the younger brother around. Not only does keeping him around make their star center happy, but it also continues the development of the defenseman. Hughes played with Brett Pesce and built solid chemistry. Currently, the top goal for the New Jersey brass should be to extend the young defenseman and keep him around for a long time.

New Jersey does not offer an extension to Jacob Markstrom

There aren't many NHL free agents who could be a viable starting goalie. Yes, Jake Allen, Ilya Samsonov, and Dan Vladar all have starting experience. But they are merely backup goalies. Alexandar Georgiev is also not a fit, as he struggled so badly that the Colorado Avalanche traded him away.

If the Devils fail to re-sign Jacob Markstrom, they will have some questions because his contract expires after the 2025-26 season. Ultimately, he is 35 years old, but he can still deliver good results in the net. Markstrom went 26-16-6 with a 2.50 goals-against average and a save percentage of .900 through 49 games. While he dealt with injuries, he also provided stability when he played.

Unless the Devils trade for someone like John Gibson, there are not many other options. They must offer a small extension to Markstrom to keep him around for at least two more seasons.

Article Continues Below

The Devils fail to sign a right-handed defenseman

There are a few good NHL free agents to choose from when looking for a right-handed defenseman. With their cap space, the Devils could search for value and still find the right fit.

Dante Fabbro would be an excellent value. He netted 26 points over 62 games while playing on the same line as Zach Werenski for the Columbus Blue Jackets. The Devils could offer him a reasonable $2.75 million contract to come play in New Jersey. Additionally, getting him could give the Devils three above-average options on the right side of the defense.

If the Devils fail to sign a right-handed defenseman, it might leave a hole on the right side, especially with the uncertainty regarding Dougie Hamilton's injury. Overall, there are a few NHL free agents whom the Devils could realistically sign who could provide value on the defense.

Failing to replace the Devils' free agents with value

There are several Devils' free agents to sort through. Realistically, a few will leave town. That is fine, and the Devils expect it to happen. It is part of how NHL free agency works. However, it will not be okay if they don't replace them with similar or equal value.

The entire league saw what happened when New Jersey's best player went down. Therefore, the Devils need to replace whatever they lose with good value. Cody Glass is one of the Devils' free agents whom they need to prioritize. While he is a restricted free agent, another team can still match their offer and snipe him.

Glass scored seven points in 14 games after the Devils acquired him from the Pittsburgh Penguins. If the Devils cannot re-sign him, then they need a player who can produce when the top two lines falter. Jack Roslovic and Ryan Donato are good options. Consequently, if the Devils cannot fix this gaping hole, then they will remain a top-heavy team. If this happens, then their nightmare of getting knocked out in the first round could continue.