The New Jersey Devils opened the 2024-25 season overseas as part of the NHL Global Series. In fact, they dropped the puck on the new year before 30 of the other 31 franchises. New Jersey defeated the Buffalo Sabres twice in Czechia to open the year. And they have found more success on the ice since returning from their European expedition.

The Devils lost to the Toronto Maple Leafs in their home opener. However, they picked up a win over the Washington Capitals while handing the Utah Hockey Club their first loss in franchise history. New Jersey did lose their most recent game, but it's been a promising start to the season overall.

It's a start the Devils certainly hoped to see. New Jersey made major moves over the summer to bolster their roster. They missed the Stanley Cup Playoffs in 2024. And they want to avoid a repeat performance in 2025. Especially given the talent on the roster already.

The Devils have a talented roster, and some young starts ready to break out. However, New Jersey's roster is far from perfect. There are flaws with the current makeup of the team. If the Devils have any desire to go on a deep playoff run, they must address one flaw specifically that could hold them back against more established contenders.

The Devils' top-six wing depth is lacking

As an overall unit, the Devils have a good top-six forward group. Jack Hughes and Nico Hischier are two of the best centers in the NHL. Jesper Bratt is coming off the most productive season of his career. And Timo Meier has shown the ability to produce enough offense to play up the lineup in the past.

However, there are certainly questions over Meier's ability to continue producing at that rate. The Swiss winger scored 40 goals in 2022-23, and 35 goals the year before that. However, his goal-scoring production dipped to 28 in 2023-24. In any event, these totals are serviceable in the top-six, even if there is something left to be desired given his massive contract.

What could truly set the team back is the two second-line wingers. Dawson Mercer did put up promising numbers in his first two NHL seasons. However, last season saw him take a bit of a step back offensively. He scored 20 goals and 33 points in 2023-24, with those 33 points representing a career low.

On the other side of Hischier is veteran Tomas Tatar. Tatar signed a one-year contract to return to New Jersey this summer. The signing itself made sense. Tatar scored 20 goals and 48 points during his most recent stint with the team. However, Tatar is not the same player he was back then. Tatar is coming off a season in which he scored nine goals and 24 points for the Colorado Avalanche and Seattle Kraken.

Even if Mercer returns to form, the Devils need to add a second-line winger at some point. Tatar is better suited for a role down the lineup, especially on a team looking to contend. And New Jersey is lacking options on the roster who could play up the roster, at least for now. Perhaps Paul Cotter will receive a look on the second line should he continue his impressive start.

The Devils have a lot for fans to be excited about. New Jersey addressed its defense and goaltending over the summer. Now, they need one final piece to the puzzle. A top-six winger could put them in the conversation as a legitimate Stanley Cup contender this season.