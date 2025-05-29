The New Jersey Devils were eliminated by the Carolina Hurricanes in the playoffs for the second time in three years. Now, with their focus on the offseason, the Devils have to make decisions on pending free agents. One of those is goaltender Jake Allen. We look at the three best destinations for Allen in the 2025 NHL offseason.

The New Jersey Devils have hinted at changes this offseason. Jake Allen could be part of those changes. He has spent the last season and a half with the Devils after being traded from the Montreal Canadiens. Still, he moved to more of a backup role this year. Allen played in 31 games, going 13-16-1 with a 2.66 goals-against average and a .908 save percentage. He also did not see time in the playoffs.

Allen is now an unrestricted free agent. Last season, his cap hit was $1.925 million, but he is expected to make more than $3 million this year, according to Cap Wages. Still, with the weak goaltending market in this year's free agency class, that number could go higher. The Devils are projected to have nearly $22 million in cap space this offseason. Still, they have multiple free agents, and Luke Hughes is a restricted free agent in need of a new contract.

The Devils make a move in goal

Jake Allen spent this past season as the backup goaltender, but the Devils could move that position to Nico Daws. Daws has one more year left on his contract before moving into restricted free agency. He has made 47 starts in his NHL career and played solidly. Daws has a 2.98 goals against average and a .898 save percentage. He will be turning 25 during the season this year, and could be a solid backup for Jacob Markstrom, just as Allen was.

Still, there is the possibility that the Devils move on from Markstrom. First, the Devils need to bring in some more scoring options, plus re-sign Luke Hughes. To do that, they will need more cap flexibility. Markstrom is in the last year of his contract and could be due for a raise from his $4.125 million AAV. If the Devils can sign Allen for less, they could be inclined to move Markstrom. Second, Allen was similar statistically to Markstrom this year, and has been better over the past few years. The Devils could keep similar production as well. Finally, GM Tom Fitzgerald has said he would be interested in bringing back Allen, but if Allen is at a high asking price, he could be gone.

The Flyers make a play for Allen

Article Continues Below

The Flyers need new goaltending. They have both Ivan Fedotov and Samuel Ersson under contract for next season, but both will be free agents in the 2026 offseason. Still, neither goaltender has been good. Fedetov has played in 29 games with 25 starts over the last two seasons. He has a 3.29 goals-against average and a .874 save percentage over his 29 games. Meanwhile, Ersson has a .888 save percentage and a 2.98 goals-against average over his three seasons and 110 games with the Flyers.

Allen would be a marked upgrade for the Flyers. He has a 2.76 goals against average and a .907 save percentage over his 460 games in his career. He has been better over the past two years than both Flyers goaltenders. The Flyers have $33 million in cap space and could get into a bidding war with other teams if needed to get Allen.

Columbus upgrade in goal

The Blue Jackets just missed the playoffs this past season, and could use an upgrade in goal. They have over $42 million in cap space to upgrade their roster, and the Blue Jackets will be looking at multiple free agents. Elvis Merlizikins is still under contract for this upcoming season, but has not been the best starting goaltender. He was 26-21-5 this past year with a 3.18 goals-against average and a .892 save percentage. Over his career, he has a 3.20 goals against average and a .902 save percentage. This would make Allen an upgrade as the starting goaltender.

Even if the Blue Jackets do not bring in Allen to be the starting goalie, he would be an upgrade at the backup goaltending position. Daniil Tarasov is a restricted free agent this offseason and may not be brought back. He struggled last year to a 7-10-2 record with a 3.52 goals-against average and a .881 save percentage. Over his career, Tarasov has a 3.44 goals-against average and a .898 save percentage. This would make Allen a much more productive backup to Merzlikins than Tarasov. Further, the Blue Jackets could tender Tarsov a qualifying offer of at least $1.545 million, in the hopes that a team matches, and they can get compensation back.