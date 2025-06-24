After losing for the 13th time in their last 15 games when Shohei Ohtani got his second start of the season for the Dodgers Sunday, the Washington Nationals bounced back against the San Diego Padres. Unfortunately, even when the Nationals win, they lose, as a freak accident caused a serious injury.

Washington catcher Keibert Ruiz was struck on the head by a foul ball while he was in the dugout during Monday's game. Nationals manager Davey Martinez said Ruiz was taken to the hospital and given a CAT scan, per MASN Sports' Mark Zuckerman on X. Martinez reports that Ruiz has a lump on the right side of his head.

Keibert Ruiz leaves Nationals game after being hit by foul ball

The frightening incident occurred with Josh Bell at the plate in the top of the fourth inning. Bell fought off a 91 mph cutter from Padres starter Stephen Kolek and the ball rocketed into the Nationals’ dugout. Players and coaches scrambled and Martinez could even be seen smiling with relief that he escaped unharmed during the replay, per ESPN.

Then the team realized the ball apparently ricocheted off the back of the dugout wall and caught Ruiz, as the sixth-year veteran clutched the right side of his head in pain and immediately left for the clubhouse.

While obviously an unfortunate situation, it’s a lucky break that Ruiz was struck off the carom. The damage would likely have been far more severe if he was hit directly, as Bell’s foul ball had some serious velocity.

The Nationals signed Ruiz to an eight-year, $50 million contract prior to the 2023 season. After getting off to a strong start in Washington, he’s struggled at the plate in 2025. Ruiz is batting .248 with a .600 OPS and 0.1 bWAR in 65 games this season. Riley Adams replaced him in Monday’s contest.

Although the Nationals’ thoughts were with the 26-year-old backstop, the team put up four runs in the inning, staking an early lead against a Padres team that entered the matchup having won three of the last four games.

After the fourth inning the Nationals continued taking it to San Diego. Bell would homer and drive in three runs and left fielder James Wood continued his All-Star caliber campaign hitting his 22nd home run of the season and knocking in four runs as Washington won 10-6.