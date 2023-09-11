The New Jersey Devils are in an excellent spot heading into 2023-24 training camp later this September. After a scintillating Round 1 victory against the heavily favored New York Rangers in the 2023 Stanley Cup Playoffs, the Devils got even better this offseason. Tyler Toffoli will be a great add to the top-six next year, and the long-term extensions of Timo Meier and Jesper Bratt mean those two young stars will be hyper-focused on success on the ice, rather than their next deals.

New Jersey is ready to take the next step after quietly producing the third-best record in the National Hockey League after an excellent 52-win, 112-point showing in 2022-23. It was just a point back of the Carolina Hurricanes for the best record in the Metropolitan Division, the same squad that defeated the Devils in five games in Round 2.

But the future is undoubtably bright in Newark, and the Devils have stacked one of the best rosters they've had since the 2012 Stanley Cup Final run led by Zach Parise and Ilya Kovalchuk. Although a well-rounded roster and salary cap room will make general manager Tom Fitzgerald's life easier, there are still a few complementary players who could be on the move this year. Let's break it down.

Michael McLeod, C

One of the top New Jersey Devils that could be on the trade block is forward Michael McLeod. It was already reported this offseason that McLeod was a trade target for the Vancouver Canucks, according to The Athletic's Thomas Drance and Harman Dayal. The 25-year-old is a bottom-six center who hasn't moved the needle too much for the team after making his NHL debut in 2018-19.

McLeod has never scored double-digit goals in his career; he amassed 26 points in 80 games last season, and 20 points in 77 contests in 2021-22. Should the Canucks have a few players or potential draft picks that the Devils want, that is a swap that could materialize at some point during training camp or the season. Although he isn't a top-flight player by any means, McLeod is likely worth more than a late pick deep in the draft, but as the Devils do not have their second or fourth-round pick in the 2024 NHL Draft, a futures return could make sense.

He is also making $1.4 million against the cap in 2023-24 before becoming a restricted free agent next summer, so that could be even more incentive for Fitzgerald to field offers this season.

Colin Miller, D

The Devils seem poised to let the kids play on the back end next season, with Luke Hughes and Kevin Bahl knocking on the door of a full-time roster spot. And with seven D on the roster including the two youngsters, one could end up being expendable. At first glance, that could be Colin Miller, who himself was traded to the Devils when free agency opened on Jul. 1.

Obviously, Miller won't be traded right away, as he was just acquired by the Dallas Stars. But if Bahl and Hughes prove that they deserve roster spots, the 30-year-old is one of two defensemen who could be the odd man out in Newark. Miller is making $1.8 million next season before assumedly testing free agency in the summer of 2024.

The Ontario native is far removed from the best season of his career, when he put up 10 goals and 41 points in 82 games for the Vegas Golden Knights in 2017-18. He scored just six goals and 21 points last season for the Stars. Miller won't be moved right away, it will be more of a wait-and-see approach, but there's a decent chance he doesn't finish the season in New Jersey.

Brendan Smith, D

Similar to Colin Miller, Brendan Smith is a veteran D-man who is one season away from unrestricted free agency. The 34-year-old seems to be approaching the end of his career; he hasn't scored more than 10 points in a season since tallying 13 with the New York Rangers in 2018-19. Smith is a solid defensive defenseman, but as he is due $1.1 million for one more year, he could be expendable.

The Devils basically have their top three locked, with Dougie Hamilton, Jonas Siegenthaler, John Marino all signed for at least four more seasons. But the final three will be a battle, with Smith, Miller, Hughes, Bahl and fighting for three spots. Of course, injuries could be a factor, but it might make sense for Fitzgerald to let the kids play. That means Smith could be on the move after totalling just five points in 60 games for the franchise last season.

It's going to be an entertaining campaign in New Jersey, and it will be interesting to see whether Luke Hughes and/or Kevin Bahl can make an impact on the back end right away.