Chicago White Sox GM Chris Getz is currently in his first season with the team, and it is clear that the front office that he leads has a long way to go in their rebuild. One of the most important decisions yet to be made is the fate of second-year manager Pedro Grifol, and whether or not if he's the right choice to continue this long process. A new report that was released earlier Sunday may shed some light on the situation.

“Former All-Star catcher A.J Pierzynski has quietly emerged as a serious candidate to manage the Chicago White Sox in 2025 if they dismiss manager Pedro Grifol after the season, as expected,” reported USA Today's Bob Nightengale in his latest column.

White Sox GM Chris Getz could fire Pedro Grifol as manager

As rumors swirl involving multiple key White Sox major leaguers, Getz needs to simultaneously get as much as he can get out of the current roster while building up the rest of the organization. There isn't enough talent between the major league roster and minor league system to get Chicago back to a perennial contender status. So, trading players like outfielder Luis Robert Jr. and starting pitcher Garrett Crochet would be a good choice to retool the organization as a whole. No matter how painful it is, the White Sox need to start showing signs of getting back on track, and fast.

Even though Grifol is only his second season at the helm of the big-league club, this campaign is probably his last. He was seen by many as a surprising choice by former GM Rick Hahn, as his previous role was bench coach of the struggling Kansas City Royals. If he's fired, he'll be back coaching shortly afterward. After all, his work with the Royals led to the South Siders' dugout. But a new voice may be needed to help guide the team back to success.

A.J. Pierzynski was featured member of last White Sox championship team

It's been almost 20 years since Chicago won their last World Series title, and the team hasn't gotten particularly close to the Fall Classic since then. They've cycled through a few managers and finally got rid of former executives Hahn and Kenny Williams after last season. Although that duo losing their jobs might ultimately spell the end of Grifol's tenure, it should be a blessing in disguise for the club.

Pierzynski was always regarded as a leader in the clubhouse during his time as a player. He's been almost universally respected by his peers and was a vocal catcher who handled his pitching staffs well. If the recent reports are correct, would the White Sox legend be the right choice to take over inside the home dugout at Guaranteed Rate Field? There's only one way for Getz and the roster he's building to find out.