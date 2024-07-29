Eight-time All-Star Mookie Betts was headed for another top-shelf campaign before going down with a fractured left hand in June. The Los Angeles Dodgers have survived in his absence, but there's no doubt they need him to achieve their dreams in October.

Betts, however, is inching closer to a return, via MLB.com.

“Betts’ strength in his fractured left hand continues to get “stronger,” according to manager Dave Roberts, a significantly good sign for the Dodgers’ superstar,” the injury report said. “Roberts said Betts has been taking swings off a tee as he continues his progression. While there’s still no definitive timetable for his return, Roberts is hopeful that Betts will return sooner rather than later. (Last updated: July 28).”

The league site expects Betts to return in August. The 31-year-old is hitting .304 with 10 homers and 40 RBI in 72 games this year, with a .892 OPS and an NL-high .405 OBP. The Dodgers have gone 19-15 since his first game out of the lineup on June 17, but still hold a comfortable 6.5-game lead atop the NL West.

Will Los Angeles run away with the division as it heals up?

The Dodgers are getting healthy at the right time

Betts is doing additional work besides swinging off the tee, while third baseman Max Muncy is less far along in his recovery, via The Athletic's Fabian Ardaya.

“Mookie Betts continues to swing a bat and has progressed to soft toss and flips, per Dave Roberts. Could take batting practice soon,” Ardaya reported. “Roberts said Max Muncy’s progress is ‘stagnant.' Still dealing with some discomfort but tests have come back clean.”

Muncy, who's been out since May with a strained right oblique, remains without a timetable to return. The 33-year-old most likely won't come back soon, though, as he was shut down from swinging in mid-July.

There's another positive update on the other side of the ball, however, via MLB.com's Juan Toribio.

“Yoshinobu Yamamoto will throw a bullpen session on Friday, said #Dodgers manager Dave Roberts,” Toribio tweeted.

Yamamoto, the former Japanese league star who signed a 12-year, $325 million contract this past offseason with Los Angeles, was having a quality rookie season in the MLB before going down with a right rotator cuff strain in June. The 25-year-old is 6-2 with a 2.92 ERA and 1.07 WHIP in 14 starts. He'll be an invaluable piece of the Dodgers' stretch run squad upon his return.

Even without Muncy, who hit .223 with nine homers and 28 RBI before getting hurt, Los Angeles is in a good position as the dog days of August arrive. Betts and Yamamoto coming back is more than enough to ensure another division crown for the squad, but the real challenge will be conquering its playoff demons.