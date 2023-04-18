A father of two over-energetic boys, Pao has been a writer for ClutchPoints for many years. His passion lies in all things NBA and he has a knack for speaking his mind in his articles -- even when at times it gets him into trouble with the fans. Controversial? Maybe. Excellent writer? Definitely.

Draymond Green is perhaps the most underappreciated member of the star-studded Golden State Warriors dynasty, but he’s definitely the most controversial and continues to find himself in headlines for his antics, as well as his generally outspoken nature. Green is a walking soundbite who’s always making his thoughts heard on his podcast, and now the drama with the Domantas Sabonis stomp is causing a ruckus. In this specific post, though, we’re looking at Draymond Green’s Net Worth in 2023.

Draymond Green’s net worth in 2023 (estimate): $60 million

Draymond Green’s net worth in 2023 is estimated to be around $60 million, per Celebrity Net Worth. Green is in the third season of a four-year deal with the Warriors worth just under $100 million. He’s making $25.8 million in 2022-23 and has a player option worth $27.6 million in 2023-24. The four-time NBA champ would love a contract extension, but he doesn’t have one yet and could wind up hitting free agency in 2023.

But before looking ahead to that, let’s go back to the beginning of Green’s NBA career. It all started in 2012 for Green when he was selected 35th overall in the draft. He was coming off an impressive four-year stint out of Michigan State, where he averaged 16.2 points, 10.6 rebounds and 3.8 assists as a senior. Nonetheless, more than a few teams passed on Green during the draft, which allowed him to slip all the way to the second round.

As such, Green was not exactly rolling in the deep in his first few years in the league. Over his first three seasons with the Warriors, his average annual income was just at $880,000 per season.

By the summer of 2015, however, Green had proven that he deserved a huge raise. This came out to the tune of a five-year, $82 million deal with the Warriors. He had made it at that point.

Green made his first trip to the All-Star game that season (he’s now a four-time All-Star), which was followed by winning the Defensive Player of the Year Award the succeeding season. As of writing, the Saginaw, Michigan native has been named to the All-NBA squad twice and to the All-Defensive Team on seven separate occasions. Of course, he has lifted the championship four times in his career after the Warriors beat the Boston Celtics in the 2022 NBA Finals.

By 2019, the Warriors had to dig deep into their pockets to extend Green’s deal. They went all in on their prized forward, locking him up for another four years for a whopping $99.7 million. That is the deal he’s currently on right now.

Off the court, Green is very talkative and makes plenty of headline through his Volume podcast, The Draymond Green Show. He’s always giving instant reaction to big events in the NBA, including ones involving himself and the Warriors.

Given his nature, it’s also not surprising that he has done work for TNT as an analyst. Green and Charles Barkley had a notable feud, which, again, isn’t surprising given their outspoken ways.

As for endorsements, Green has dealt with the likes of Nike, New Era and Major League Fantasy, among others. Sportskeeda also reports that Green signed a franchise development deal with Blink Fitness to launch at least 20 gyms in his native of Michigan.

Green is a business-minded individual, and as it appears, he will still be earning significantly even after he calls it a career in the NBA. At 33 years old, Green still has some strong years left, even if he’s not quite the player he once was. The Warriors star is trying to help his team make yet another championship run, but the latest playoff drama is a setback and brings back memories of other incidents in his past, such as the 2016 NBA Finals suspension.

In fact, Green has racked up over $1 million in fines throughout his career. So while he has made over $155 million in his NBA career, he has given back more than most players through fines.

Nonetheless, were you at all stunned by Draymond Green’s net worth in 2023?