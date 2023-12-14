The NBA has had enough of Draymond Green's antics with the Warriors this season.

Once again, Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green has made headlines for all the wrong reasons. After being suspended five games earlier this season for putting Minnesota Timberwolves center Rudy Gobert in a headlock, Green is now set to miss more time after striking Phoenix Suns center Jusuf Nurkic in the face.

On Wednesday night, the NBA announced that Draymond has been suspended indefinitely by the NBA for his punch and subsequent ejection from Tuesday night's game against the Suns.

Per NBA release, Green's suspension takes into account Green's repeated history of unsportsmanlike acts and will begin immediately. He will be required to meet certain league and team conditions before he returns to play.

With Golden State playing well in the second half against the Suns, Green was tangled up with Nurkic in the far right corner of the court near the Warriors' bench. It appeared as if Nurkic had fouled Green with his hand pull at Draymond's hip, but no call was made. Whether he meant to strike the Suns big man or not, Green immediately flailed his arms and threw his body in a 360 manner, resulting in what looked to be a very unnecessary blow to Nurkic's face.

Draymond Green was given a foul after striking Jusuf Nurkic in the face 😳 The play is currently under review for a flagrant foul. pic.twitter.com/ar6GZuiWkn — ClutchPoints (@ClutchPoints) December 13, 2023

With forcible and clear contact being made to the head, the officials immediately went to the monitor to decide if Green was going to be assessed a Flagrant 1 or 2. Green's contact was deemed excessive and as a result, he was assessed a Flagrant 2 and told to hit the showers early. This marked the third time Draymond had been ejected from a game this season.

Green's history, especially this season, played a direct role in this new indefinite suspension. The league has made it clear that they are not going to tolerate Green's antics, resulting in a much harsher penalty than he has ever received. As for how Green feels about the matter, he took the time to apologize to Nurkic on Tuesday night, something he has never truly done before following an ejection.

“He was pulling my hip and I was swinging away to sell the call and made contact with him. As you know, I'm not one to apologize for things I meant to do, but I do apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him. I sell calls with my arms. I don't fall to sell a call. I don't flop. So, I was just selling the call because he was grabbing me and pulling my hip back. I spun away and unfortunately, I hit him. Like I said, I apologize to Jusuf because I didn't intend to hit him.”

In his postgame remarks, Green continuously stated that he did not intend on hitting Nurkic and that his motions were made in order to try and sell the call of the Suns center grabbing his hip. Green also said that he does not believe he is “accurate enough to do a 360” and hit someone like he did on Tuesday night.

Draymond Green will now begin his suspension with no clear timetable for his return. It is expected that the veteran will receive counseling, as well as work with his team and the league before having the opportunity to return to the court.

After beginning the 2023-24 season with a 6-2 record, the Warriors have now lost 11 of their last 15 games to fall to 10-13 on the year.