There is a risk for players who feel the need to use performance enhancers as they attempt to climb the ladder in professional baseball. Players who get caught using drugs to improve their chances of rising through the minor leagues and ultimately making the major leagues will see their dreams come to a halt through a suspension issued by the Commissioner's Office.

Rob Manfred's office suspended three minor league players on Friday for their use of drugs that illegally and unethically enhance a player's chances of upgrading their play.

Those players include St. Louis Cardinals minor league pitcher Kener Perez, who is on that team's Dominican Summer League roster. Perez was handed a 56-game suspension after testing positive for Stanozolol. While performance-enhancing drug use has become quite sophisticated for nearly 20 years, Stanozolol was one of the earliest enhancers used by athletes and is among the easiest to detect.

Perez will not be paid during his suspension and and neither will San Diego Padres minor league pitcher Ibrahym Jimenez, who is on San Diego's Dominican Summer League roster. Jimenez was caught using Nandrolone, another older performance enhancer that is relatively easy for testing labs to detect. Jimenez will also be suspended for 56 games.

Free agent minor league pitcher Yonathan Frias will also receive the same 56-game suspension for his use of the performance enhancer Boldenone.

That drug, along with Stanozolol and Nandrolone are in violation of the Drug Prevention and Treatment Program that governs baseball players outside the United States and Canada.

Pitchers were hoping to give themselves a spark

The 19-year-old Perez has a 1-4 record with an 8.31 ERA and 2.00 WHIP over 13 innings in seven appearances.

Jimenez, 17, has better numbers than Perez, recording a 1-1 record with a 3.60 ERA and 1.24 WHIP in seven games. That includes four starting assignments.

The 18-year-old Frias has appeared in 20 games during the last two seasons. The 6-0 lefthander has a bloated 7.39 ERA and a 2.50 WHIP. He has struck out 21 batters in 28 innings.

The 2024 season has undoubtedly reached its conclusion for all three pitchers. They will have a chance to overcome these suspension in the future.