On Sunday, head coach Nick Sirianni and the Philadelphia Eagles improved their 2023 record to a perfect 5-0 with a road win over the Los Angeles Rams. The Eagles now sit atop the NFC standings, and Sirianni will look to lead them to a second consecutive Super Bowl appearance when the postseason rolls around.

For now, though, the win over Los Angeles also made a bit of history for Sirianni, as he becomes the first coach in Eagles history to start consecutive seasons with a 5-0 record, per Victor Williams. In 2022, the Eagles would make it all the way to 8-0 before losing their first game.

As good as the 2022 iteration of Philadelphia was, the team might just be even stronger in 2023. The Eagles have found several different ways to churn out victories so far in the young season. On Sunday, quarterback Jalen Hurts was rock solid, completing 25/38 pass attempts for 303 yards, one touchdown, and one interception. Hurts also led the team in rushing with 72 yards on the ground.

Meanwhile, star wide receiver AJ Brown had yet another strong performance, hauling in six receptions for 127 yards. Tight end Dallas Goedert had arguably his best game of the season, pulling down eight receptions for 117 yards and a touchdown.

For our NFL trade predictions and insight on dark-horse Super Bowl contenders, listen below:

The Eagles' defense was also solid, holding what had been a relatively dynamic Rams offense up to that point to just 14 points despite playing at home.

Up next for Nick Sirianni and the Eagles is a road game against the New York Jets on October 15. That game is slated to kick off at 4:25 PM ET.