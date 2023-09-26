The Philadelphia Eagles may have a flawless regular season record but this is not enough for Nick Sirianni. He knows the capability of his offensive core led by Jalen Hurts, AJ Brown, and DeVonta Smith. His belief in their ceilings was revealed in his latest statement after their victory against the Tampa Bay Buccaneers, via Ed Werder of ESPN.

“Are we playing our best offensive football right now? No, but we shouldn’t be,” Nick Sirianni said after the Eagles beat the Buccaneers with a 25 to 11 scoreline.

Live and breathe the NFL? 🚨 Get viral NFL graphics, memes, rumors and trending news delivered right to your inbox with the Clutch Newsletter. SUBSCRIBE NOW 🔥

However, this does not mean that he is not proud of his team. Sirianni knows that they will only get better after this win, “It’s a growth and so none of the teams are playing their best football right now. So, you know, I'm pleased with where we are.”

Despite not being enough to be called the best version of themselves, the Eagles dominated. They had 472 total yards and 6.1 yards per play throughout the Week 3 game. This makes the Buccaneers' 174 total yards and 4.0 yards per play look very small.

All of this was thanks to Jalen Hurts who put on a masterclass on offense. He gave the team 277 passing yards on 23 completions. The cherry to top it off was a touchdown darted to Olamide Zacchaeus in the 2nd quarter and another rushing touchdown.

AJ Brown and DeVonta Smith were also huge factors in their win. The two were playing with a chip on their shoulder after some fans in Tampa Bay threw some wild statements against them.

Will they be able to reach their peak form against the Washington Commanders?