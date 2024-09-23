On September 20, 2024, the Eagles made their Sphere debut in Las Vegas with a hit-filled setlist. They played two shows during their first weekend at the venue and wowed fans.

The Eagles’ Sphere debut was the first concert there since August 20, 2024. Dead and Company previously wrapped their 30-show residency on August 20.

During both shows, the Eagles performed the same setlist. While that is disappointing for fans hoping for deep cuts and surprises, the visuals made up for the static set.

Videos posted by Variety on X, formerly Twitter, of the Eagles’ debut show gave a glimpse of the action. They opened the set with “Hotel California” as a POV video traveled the desert to an abandoned hotel.

Later in the song, the visuals traveled a tunnel in the forest. This tunnel was filled with trippy lava lamp-like visuals. “Hotel California” was the obvious scene-stealer, but other songs featured amazing visuals.

During “Life in the Fast Lane,” a POV video of driving through the Las Vegas strip at a high speed was displayed on the screen. All of the iconic hotels and casinos fly by during the video. It eventually culminates with another psychedelic tunnel as Joe Walsh performs the song’s guitar solo.

They also performed Joe Walsh’s solo song “In the City.” As it reaches the crescendo, the video travels to the clouds above a city. The video takes a bird’s eye view of the city, which is now rolled up.

The final song, “Heartache Tonight,” concluded the show with another loud visual. Fans are taken down a track as clapping hands and videos of the band performing are shown. Guitars and jukeboxes are seen on the track as well.

Eagles’ Sphere setlist

Below is the full setlist from the Eagles’ first Sphere show. The setlist is representative of both shows, as the band played the same show on both nights.

“Hotel California”

“One of These Nights”

“Lyin’ Eyes”

“Take It to the Limit”

“Witchy Woman”

“Peaceful Easy Feeling”

“Tequila Sunrise”

“In the City” (Joe Walsh song)

“I Can’t Tell You Why”

“New Kid in Town”

“Seven Bridges Road”

“Those Shoes”

“Life’s Been Good” (Joe Walsh song)

“Already Gone” (Robb Strandlund cover)

“The Boys of Summer” (Don Henley song)

“Life in the Fast Lane”

Encore

“Take It Easy”

“Rocky Mountain Way” (Joe Walsh song)

“Desperado”

“Heartache Tonight”

The Eagles’ Sphere residency

From September 20, 2024, to January 25, 2025, the Eagles will perform a 20-night residency at the Sphere in Las Vegas. They recently began performing again in 2018 after the death of Glenn Frey. They brought in his son, Deacon, to fill in for their tour.

Additionally, the band performed a Hotel California retrospective tour in 2020. The tour began on September 27, 2019, and concluded on April 8, 2023, after 83 shows.

Later in the year, the Eagles embarked on their final tour, The Long Goodbye. Deacon Frey had left the band during the Hotel California Tour in 2022 before returning for The Long Goodbye Tour.

The Sphere shows will presumably be the Eagles’ final live performances. The Long Goodbye was intended to be their farewell tour.