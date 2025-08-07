Moses Moody will continue to play a pivotal role for the Golden State Warriors after his strongest campaign yet. He recorded career-highs across the board as he saw his minutes increase as the Warriors' spark plug off the bench, sometimes spelling superstar teammate Stephen Curry.

Golden State viewed Moody as part of its future after selecting him as the 14th overall pick in 2021. He, however, played a limited role in his first three years before finally gaining the full trust of coach Steve Kerr.

It doesn't hurt that Moody constantly sees the work ethic of Curry. But while the two-time MVP is widely known as the consummate teammate, he can be ferocious when teaching someone a lesson. Even if they're on the same squad.

“One of my first times, I ripped him (Curry), and I’m a rookie, I’m just coming in, so I’m feeling good about it,” said Moody on the “The Young Man and the Three” podcast.

“I just felt everybody in the room kind of go, ‘Oh, like he doesn’t know.’ Then Steph did what Steph does and went crazy and all that, and I’m like, ‘OK, that feeling was right.' I knew what I felt. Everybody knew what was about to go down.”

Article Continues Below

It's the latest among the many tales regarding Curry's innate competitiveness. Being one of the nicest guys in the NBA doesn't stop him from being vicious on the court. Moody, who averaged 9.8 points last season, learned that the hard way.

The fifth-year guard out of Arkansas also acknowledged the silent leadership of the 37-year-old Curry, who has kept the Warriors in contention for over a decade now.

“He’s not loud, he doesn’t talk crazy, but he’s so good that when he’s talking, he’s helping you almost. Like, he’s just playing. He doesn’t talk a lot, and it’s not in a conniving type of way. It’s genuine,” added Moody.

More Warriors News
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) celebrates with forward Jimmy Butler III (10) after a play against the Houston Rockets during the fourth quarter of game four of the 2025 NBA Playoffs first round at Chase Center.
Why Jimmy Butler just called Dryamond Green the Warriors’ ‘Batmobile’Jackson Stone ·
Warriors' Jonathan Kuminga with question marks next to Joe Lacob, Steve Kerr, Mike Dunleavy Jr. and Stephen curry
Siegel’s Scoop: Jonathan Kuminga’s standoff with Warriors enters final stagesBrett Siegel ·
May 14, 2025; Minneapolis, Minnesota, USA; Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) holds the ball up as Minnesota Timberwolves forward Julius Randle (30) plays defense in the first half during game five of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Target Center.
Warriors’ Draymond Green reacts to fan’s ‘worst offseason’ complaint after Shams’ ‘craziest’ promisePaolo Mariano ·
Golden State Warriors forward Draymond Green (23) blows a kiss towards the crowd before the start of the game against the Minnesota Timberwolves during game four of the second round for the 2025 NBA Playoffs at Chase Center.
Warriors star Draymond Green’s true feelings about De’Aaron Fox’s max contractJosh Davis ·
Milwaukee Bucks forward Giannis Antetokounmpo (34) and Golden State Warriors guard Stephen Curry (30) meet after the game at the Chase Center.
Warriors fans react to Shams’ Giannis Antetokounmpo trade speculationJackson Stone ·
Golden State Warriors forward Jonathan Kuminga (00) handles the ball against the Houston Rockets during the second quarter at Toyota Center.
Warriors rumors: Insider comes up with Jonathan Kuminga ‘grand compromise’Malik Brown ·