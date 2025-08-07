Moses Moody will continue to play a pivotal role for the Golden State Warriors after his strongest campaign yet. He recorded career-highs across the board as he saw his minutes increase as the Warriors' spark plug off the bench, sometimes spelling superstar teammate Stephen Curry.

Golden State viewed Moody as part of its future after selecting him as the 14th overall pick in 2021. He, however, played a limited role in his first three years before finally gaining the full trust of coach Steve Kerr.

It doesn't hurt that Moody constantly sees the work ethic of Curry. But while the two-time MVP is widely known as the consummate teammate, he can be ferocious when teaching someone a lesson. Even if they're on the same squad.

“One of my first times, I ripped him (Curry), and I’m a rookie, I’m just coming in, so I’m feeling good about it,” said Moody on the “The Young Man and the Three” podcast.

“I just felt everybody in the room kind of go, ‘Oh, like he doesn’t know.’ Then Steph did what Steph does and went crazy and all that, and I’m like, ‘OK, that feeling was right.' I knew what I felt. Everybody knew what was about to go down.”

Article Continues Below

Moses Moody's first practice story with Steph Curry is gold 😅 🚨 NEW YM3 WITH MOSES MOODY + INTERVIEW WITH PEYTON WATSON & CAM JOHNSON DROPPING TOMORROW AM 🚨 pic.twitter.com/UtxNJyqEV9 — TheYoungManAndTheThree (@OldManAndThree) August 6, 2025

It's the latest among the many tales regarding Curry's innate competitiveness. Being one of the nicest guys in the NBA doesn't stop him from being vicious on the court. Moody, who averaged 9.8 points last season, learned that the hard way.

The fifth-year guard out of Arkansas also acknowledged the silent leadership of the 37-year-old Curry, who has kept the Warriors in contention for over a decade now.

“He’s not loud, he doesn’t talk crazy, but he’s so good that when he’s talking, he’s helping you almost. Like, he’s just playing. He doesn’t talk a lot, and it’s not in a conniving type of way. It’s genuine,” added Moody.