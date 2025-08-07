The Seattle Mariners are on a roll, as they are on the verge of completing a sweep of the lowly Chicago White Sox at home following an 8-3 win on Tuesday and an 8-6 victory on Wednesday evening. Since the 2025 MLB trade deadline, Seattle has won five wins in six outings.

While Seattle can't rest on its laurels, the Mariners are certainly making loud noises beyond just the American League West. The Mariners improved to 62-53 following their win over Chicago. With the Houston Astros losing on the same night to the Miami Marlins, the Mariners are now just two games outside of first place in the division's standings and remain second in the wild-card picture in the American League.

As noted by MLB insider Jon Morosi, the Mariners made “bold moves” and are now reaping “immediate results.”

And the Mariners are doing it while they continue to wait for Eugenio Suarez to get it going. Suarez, Seattle's biggest acquisition before the trade deadline, is hitting just .130/.160/.304 with a home run and three RBIs through six games in his return to the Mariners. Traded by the Arizona Diamondbacks to Seattle in exchange of three prospects, Suarez went 0-for-3 in Wednesday's win against the White Sox, but his sacrifice fly in the seventh inning drove in a run that extended Seattle's lead to three.

Meanwhile, Josh Naylor, who was acquired by the Mariners several days before the deadline, has been producing nicely at the plate for his new team. Since his trade from the Diamondbacks, Naylor has batted .273/.333/.500 with three home runs and six RBIs. Naylor set the tone for the Mariners on Wednesday with a two-run home run in the first inning, as he finished 2-for-3 with zero strikeouts.

Relief pitcher Caleb Ferguson has also been admirable on the mound since being traded to the Mariners by the Pittsburgh Mariners, as he's yet to allow a run through three appearances in Seattle threads.

With an offense that is heating up, the Mariners will try to sweep the White Sox this Thursday before hosting the Tampa Bay Rays for a series that's scheduled to kick off on Friday.