The Montreal Canadiens had a rough beginning to the 2024-25 NHL season. Montreal made moves in the offseason to try and become more competitive. However, they had some bad performances early in the year. This sparked trade discussions around some of the Canadiens' veteran players, such as David Savard.

The Canadiens have played much better as of late. In fact, the Habs are now within striking distance of the Stanley Cup Playoffs. But Savard is likely to remain a trade candidate for this team. The veteran defenseman has a ton of qualities that make him an intriguing option for more established contenders. And he is a free agent at the end of this season.

Montreal also made some moves along the blueline this season. Most notably, the Canadiens traded for Alexandre Carrier in a deal with the Nashville Predators. Carrier has helped stabilize Montreal's blueline over the last few weeks. However, he likely won't be the only move the team makes.

Savard is more helpful to a true Stanley Cup contender at this time. As a result, he remains in play to be traded around the NHL Trade Deadline. There are a number of teams who are likely interested in his services. With this in mind, here are two early landing spots for David Savard as the Canadiens approach the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Oilers are seeking a right-shot D

The Edmonton Oilers have turned things around after a brutal start to the 2024-25 season. Edmonton is in a fine position to make the Stanley Cup Playoffs once again. Given their run to the 2024 Stanley Cup Final, expectations are sky-high for the Oilers in 2025. As a result, they could look to make a few moves around the NHL Trade Deadline.

David Savard is one defenseman who has been linked to the Oilers. Edmonton is reportedly seeking a right-shot defenseman, according to The Fourth Period. Savard is a right-shot, and the Canadiens defender should fit in with Edmonton's salary cap structure.

Savard is a fearless shot blocker who is willing to put his body on the line no matter what. At 34 years old, his best days are behind him. However, he is certainly motivated to win a Stanley Cup before hanging up his skates. Perhaps the Oilers work something out with the Canadiens to give him a chance at the Cup in advance of the 2025 NHL Trade Deadline.

The Maple Leafs need defensive depth

The Toronto Maple Leafs are playing very well in 2024-25 after an offseason coaching change. The Maple Leafs are in contention for the Atlantic Division championship. And they could even go on a deep playoff run this spring if things go right. In saying this, they could stand to make some moves.

Trades between the Canadiens and Maple Leafs are rather rare. But David Savard fits with what Toronto needs. Jani Hakanpaa has played just two games this year due to knee injuries. Connor Timmins has played rather well so far. But he has not played well enough to dissuade an addition on the blueline.

Savard has some playoff experience, playing nearly 60 games in the postseason. The Canadiens defenseman won the Stanley Cup with the Tampa Bay Lightning, as well. The Maple Leafs are an experienced team. However, a team can never have too much experience. And Savard could prove valuable as they navigate the 2025 Stanley Cup Playoffs.