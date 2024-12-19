Trade season has been unusually active during the first half of the 2024-25 NHL season. With the NHL's holiday roster freeze on the horizon, the recent activity is not a surprise. On Wednesday, we saw the New York Rangers trade Kaapo Kakko to the Seattle Kraken after his controversial benching. Now, the Montreal Canadiens and Nashville Predators are getting in on the action with their latest move involving Alexandre Carrier.

The Canadiens have acquired Carrier in a trade with the Predators, the teams announced. Carrier, a Quebec native, returns home after spending his entire career in Nashville to this point. In exchange, the Predators received defenseman Justin Barron from Montreal.

This is a developing story. Please stay tuned for more details.