The Minnesota Timberwolves are looking to return to their third-consecutive Western Conference Finals, currently sitting at sixth place in the overall standings. Looking to maximize the prime window of Anthony Edwards, Julius Randle, and Rudy Gobert, the franchise was active during the 2026 NBA Trade deadline.

The Minnesota Timberwolves acquired guard Ayo Dosunmu and forward Julian Phillips from the Chicago Bulls, trading away guard Rob Dillingham and forward Leonard Miller in addition to four second-round draft picks (2026, 2027, 2031, 2032). The Bulls offload one of their rising talents, hoping to hit big through the draft the next couple of years.

Ayo Dosunmu gets a standing ovation in his Minnesota Timberwolves debut 👏🥲 pic.twitter.com/JlCfMdk7rd — BullsMuse (@BullsMuse_) February 8, 2026

In exchange, the Timberwolves will add depth to Anthony Edwards' position will also bolstering their defense with Dosunmu's length and hustle on that end of the floor. The Timberwolves also parted ways with veteran guard Mike Conley, who's expected to sign a new deal in the near future.

One week following the trade deadline, we'll grade the Timberwolves' overall efforts in trying to contend for another title and what these deals could mean moving forward.

Minnesota lands Dosunmu, deals young talent and picks.

Ayo Dosunmu adds 15.1 PPG on 51% shooting this season off a bench role for the Chicago Bulls. His production will instantly add sustainable scoring to a guard rotation that includes Donte DiVincenzo, Jaylen Clark, and Bones Hyland. Dosunmu can also stretch to a small forward and is capable of guarding the other team's number one scorer. In his debut with his new team, Dosunmu immediately made an impact with 21 points, three assists, a block and a steal en route to a double-digit win.

While some fans believed the Timberwolves may have given the Bulls too much in draft capital, it's clear their objective is to win now and improve every position they can to bolster the team around their star players. Rob Dillingham (3.5 PPG, 1.7 APG) and Leonard Miller (2.3 PPG, 1.3 RPG) haven't been able to carve out meaningful roles, but both players are 21 and 22 years young, so they still have time to develop their potential.

Overall, this seems like a solid trade for both teams if Minnesota can win a championship soon and the Chicago Bulls can build their own championship roster through the draft.

Timberwolves move Mike Conley, free up salary space.

This was a smart move by the front office and something that had to be done in order to free salary cap space for the upcoming offseason. Conley's production has clearly taken a dip during this season (4.4 PPG, 1.8 RPG, 2.9 APG) and moving his contract will free around $10.4-10.7 million in cap space. With the addition of Dosunmu, the Timberwolves should be set with enough guard depth will upgrading on the defensive end as well.

Furthermore, the Timberwolves were one of the heavily-speculated teams to land Giannis Antetokounmpo prior to the trade deadline. While they couldn't get a mid-season deal done, expect Minnesota to be extremely aggressive in chasing Antetokounmpo this offseason. Every bit of cap space is crucial in sweetening the deal for the NBA Champion to join Anthony Edwards in Minnesota.

Overall Trade Deadline Grade

Overall, the Minnesota Timberwolves didn't make any huge splashes, but they got the necessary deals done to set them up for the rest of this season and potentially a big offseason. They've been able to reach the Western Conference Finals the last two seasons with a similar lineup and adding Dosunmu should give them an even better chance to make an impact during competitive playoffs series.

Overal Minnesota Timberwolves 2026 Trade Deadline Grade: B-