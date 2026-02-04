As the NBA continues to watch the Milwaukee Bucks for a final decision on Giannis Antetokounmpo's future, multiple league sources with direct knowledge of the situation told ClutchPoints that the two-time MVP has joining Anthony Edwards and the Minnesota Timberwolves at the top of his trade list before Thursday's deadline.

The Timberwolves have been in constant communication with the Bucks in the week leading up to the trade deadline about what it would take to acquire Antetokounmpo. Although the Bucks have yet to signal whether they will hold onto Giannis past Thursday's trade deadline, Minnesota is doing everything they can to gather assets and draft picks on the trade market to make a deal happen.

Jaden McDaniels, Julius Randle, and Naz Reid are all prominent players the Wolves have been talking with teams around the league about, with McDaniels drawing significant interest, sources said. There is a belief among rival teams that if Giannis is to be moved before the trade deadline, he will find himself heading to the Timberwolves.

Earlier on Tuesday, the Timberwolves made a small move to trade veteran guard Mike Conley Jr. to the Chicago Bulls in a three-team deal that also resulted in Minnesota sending a protected 2026 first-round swap to Detroit. This move opened up more flexibility for the Timberwolves to explore paths to acquiring Giannis, as they are now below the first apron and $3.8 million above the tax threshold.

Whether or not the Timberwolves can close the door on a trade with the Bucks is the major question mark around the league, with less than 48 hours until the trade deadline. Whereas many organizations are of the belief that this is a situation that will play out in Milwaukee over the offseason, several others believe the Timberwolves have the clearest path to pulling off one of the biggest in-season blockbuster trades in NBA history.

The Miami Heat and Golden State Warriors have also made aggressive pitches and offers to the Bucks for Antetokounmpo. Whereas the Heat's package has centered around a combination of draft picks and young talents, the Warriors' offer involves four potential unprotected first-round picks, as well as talents like Jonathan Kuminga and Draymond Green.

Although both teams have made what league sources have labeled as “compelling cases” before the trade deadline, where Giannis ultimately wants to go will hold heavy weight in the Bucks' decision process. Playing alongside Edwards is a scenario Antetokounmpo finds extremely compelling, which is why the Timberwolves have been aggressive in their pursuit of the two-time NBA MVP over the last few days.

Trade discussions between the two sides are expected to take place right up to Thursday afternoon's deadline.