The Los Angeles Dodgers are currently gearing up to take part in the upcoming 2026 MLB season. The Dodgers are looking to win their third straight World Series championship this year, and they got demonstrably better over the offseason, adding both Edwin Diaz and Kyle Tucker to the mix in free agency, coming over from the New York Mets and Chicago Cubs, respectively.

Many have accused the Dodgers of ruining baseball by frequently outspending other teams for high-end talent year after year, but one person who does not buy into those claims is sports media personality Colin Cowherd.

“The Dodgers are winning a lot and everybody is almost entirely happier, 3 times more happy than 3 years ago… What hurts baseball is the A's, the Marlins, the White Sox, the cruddy Cardinals, & the Pirates,” said Cowherd, via Herd w/Colin Cowherd on X, formerly Twitter.

Indeed, many have reversed the anti-Dodgers argument in the opposite direction, calling on the billionaire owners of the lesser-spending MLB teams to empty out their pockets and take advantage of the league's lack of a salary cap.

Article Continues Below

Still, many have projected that a major lockout could be on the way prior to the 2027 season, as some look to implement a salary cap in the sport in order to keep the Dodgers from outspending the competition.

For now, the Dodgers are bringing back most of their championship-winning core from a year ago, along with Diaz and Tucker, which has them looking like the clear favorites to win yet another World Series championship this season.

If Los Angeles is able to stay healthier, especially in the pitching department, than they did a year ago, the team could be in for a record-breaking 2026 regular season.

In any case, the Dodgers' regular season will get underway later this month with a series against the Arizona Diamondbacks.