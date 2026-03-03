Jurickson Profar is facing a 162-game suspension by MLB for allegedly testing positive for PEDs for a second time. Shortly after the news broke, the MLBPA revealed its first move in response to Profar's season-long suspension.

The MLBPA claims that it is going to challenge the league's decision to suspend the 33-year-old outfielder, according to Ken Rosenthal of The Athletic. It is said the union will file a grievance and try to appeal MLB's decision.

“The Players Association plans to challenge MLB’s intention to suspend Jurickson Profar for 162 games, source tells The Athletic… Union will file a grievance, source said.”

Jurickson Profar was suspended for 80 games for alleged PED use in March 2025, forcing him to miss about half of the season for the Braves. That suspension happened shortly after Atlanta gave Profar a three-year, $42 million contract. The 12-year veteran signed that deal after having a breakout 2024 campaign with the San Diego Padres.

If the MLBPA's appeal is not approved, then the Braves would be without Profar for the entire 2026 season. That would be a rather big loss, considering expectations were for Profar to play as the designated hitter to begin the year. The organization will have to make some adjustments to the roster weeks before Opening Day.

In the 80 games Profar played last season, he managed to record a .245 batting average and .353 OBP, along with 78 hits, 14 home runs, 43 RBIs, and nine stolen bases. If the suspension holds, then the Braves may have to rely on Drake Baldwin, Mike Yastrzemski, or Sean Murphy as the designated hitter.