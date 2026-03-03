The Cleveland Guardians are hoping to have one of their relief pitchers back from an injury. Hunter Gaddis has been dealing with tightness in his forearm. The hurler is getting a somewhat positive injury update from the team.

“Hunter Gaddis had some mild forearm tightness coming out his spring debut on Friday. He underwent imaging that ‘came back clean,' Stephen Vogt said. Will be reassessed Thursday and then begin to build back up,” MLB.com reporter Tim Stebbins posted to X, formerly Twitter.

During the 2025 regular season, Gaddis picked up three saves for the Guardians. He also posted a 3.11 ERA for the team with two victories.

The Guardians finished the 2025 season with a 88-74 record. Cleveland made the postseason, before losing to the Detroit Tigers in a Wild Card series.

The Guardians are relying on Hunter Gaddis in 2026

Gaddis has established himself as a reliable reliever in the Cleveland bullpen. He has pitched for the team since the 2022 season. Gaddis has 10 career regular season victories.

Article Continues Below

The hurler spoke in recent weeks about how he is working to improve.

“I've focused a lot on my body this offseason. Just trying to be in the best shape I could be going into another long season,” the reliever said, per MLB.com. “…..I feel like I did pretty good with it. Ready to get going.”

The Guardians are hoping to reach the postseason in 2026. Cleveland has been dealing with a tough distraction as closer Emmanuel Clase is serving a suspension from Major League Baseball. Clase is under investigation for allegedly rigging pitches during games.

Without Clase, Gaddis is one of the bullpen arms expected to work a lot of innings in 2026. Cleveland also has some young prospects who could be getting some work. The team is working with these young guns during spring training, in order to be ready for Opening Day.

Cleveland plays a spring training game on Tuesday against the Los Angeles Dodgers. Guardians fans hope that Gaddis is back throwing soon.