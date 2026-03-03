The Detroit Lions lost their identity in 2025. Detroit's offense did not look the same without Ben Johnson or Frank Ragnow, which contributed to a 9-8 record. Now the Lions have a laundry list of roster needs heading into the 2026 offseason.

Detroit could really use another strong draft class from GM Brad Holmes, just like he delivered in 2023. But that is easier said than done.

Which prospects should the Lions have their eyes on at this point in the offseason?

Below we will explore a seven-round mock draft following the NFL Scouting Combine, per the PFF mock draft simulator.

Note: PFF's mock draft simulator does not include the 128th overall pick for the Lions. Detroit will acquire that pick once the David Montgomery trade to Houston becomes official.

Round 1, Pick 17: G Olaivavega Ioane, Penn State

The Lions want to reestablish themselves as a hard-nosed, physical offense that can run the ball down their opponent's throat. That should put players like Ioane high on their draft board.

Ioane is a dream prospect for physical running teams like Detroit. He has an ideal build at 6-foot-4, 320 pounds that helps him hold up in pass protection and punch open huge running lanes.

There's no question that Ioane would become an immediate starter for the Lions on the interior of the offensive line.

The combination of Ioane, second-year guard Tate Ratledge, and superstar Penei Sewell could have Detroit's offensive line looking elite once again.

Round 2, Pick 50: EDGE Gabe Jacas, Illinois

Finally an edge rusher!

I can easily see the Lions falling in love with Jacas based on his scouting reports.

Jacas was a team captain (check) at Illinois. His calling card is his raw power as opposed to incredible technique or agility. But that should be just fine for Detroit.

Another plus for Jacas is his extensive wrestling background, which he credits for teaching himself accountability as an athlete.

The Lions' pass-rush plan over the past few years has been to collapse the pocket. If Detroit keeps that philosophy in 2026 then Jacas is an ideal fit.

This would be a slam dunk pick if Detroit's coaching staff is confident they can coach him up on setting an edge against the run.

As a Lions fans, I would be thrilled with these first two picks in real life.

Round 4, Pick 118: T J.C. Davis, Illinois

This is a big tier break in terms of talent.

If the Lions pick Davis, it will be because they love his potential. Davis has flashed potential against elite talent in the Big 10, but he struggles in a handful of key areas that could limit his development.

Davis does have an ideal build and was a four-year starter at Illinois. But I think it is fair to question how much of his game will translate to the NFL.

Ultimately, I think the most realistic outcome for Davis is becoming a useful swing tackle. But if he gets coaches up enough, he could become a useful all-around backup.

Lions fans would likely call this pick a win if Davis becomes a young, cheaper version of Dan Skipper.

Round 5, Pick 155: C Pat Coogan, Indiana

Personally, I'm suspicious of Coogan being available this late in the fifth round.

Coogan is a powerful center prospect who boasts several intangibles that could make him popular with NFL offensive line coaches. He is a smart, natural leader whose communication skills could help with setting protections as a pro.

Coogan will not fit with every team as he some limitations with speed and agility. That could be a problem on outside zone plays or if he is asked to pull on a running play.

But Coogan's physical profile and intangibles give him a floor of solid backup and the upside to become a starter.

This pick would be a no-brainer for Detroit if Coogan is still around at pick 155.

Round 5, Pick 180: CB Tacario Davis, Washington

First, let's address the elephant in the room.

Detroit may have an even larger need at cornerback this offseason because of Terrion Arnold. The 2024 first-round pick could be in hot water due to an alleged robbery, kidnapping case.

If Arnold faces any legal trouble, or the Lions decide to distance themselves from Arnold just to be safe, then cornerback will be a huge need.

As for Davis, he boasts impressive size at 6-foot-4, 194 pounds. He is at his best in zone coverage, which is not an ideal fit with Detroit's man-heavy defense.

NFL.com's Lance Zierlein noted that Davis' “eyes and range could earn him free safety consideration.”

If the Lions agree with Zierlein's assessment then Davis could compete for a hybrid role, like the one Avonte Maddox held in 2025.

Round 6, Pick 187: S Bishop Fitzgerald, USC

Safety depth should be a priority for Detroit after both Kerby Joseph and Brian Branch suffered major injuries in 2025.

The Lions could expect second-year safety Daniel Thomas to take a step forward in 2026. They may also attack the position in free agency, especially if they want to grab an established starter.

But none of that should stop Detroit from investing a late-round pick in a developmental safety. That's where Fitzgerald comes in.

Fitzgerald shares Joseph's penchant for hauling in interceptions. He has the necessary traits to become a useful backup as a free safety playing centerfield.

However, his struggles in run defense should be a concern for Detroit.

Round 6, Pick 204: RB Roman Hemby, Indiana

Hemby cannot replace David Montgomery by himself. But he would give the Lions a capable short-yardage back who could help fill the void.

If Hemby hits on his upside, he could become a three-down back who eventually shares carries with Jahmyr Gibbs. But he'll need to work on his vision and pass protection to make that happen.

Thankfully, most scouts agree that Hemby can provide value right away as a punishing inside runner. That means he would provide value for the Lions right away, even if his role is limited as a rookie.

Solid use of a sixth-round pick.

Round 7 Pick 222: EDGE TJ Guy, Michigan

Why not add more depth at edge rusher?

Detroit's depth at the position is awful entering the offseason, and adding Jacas in the second round doesn't completely fix the problem.

The Lions will have a presence at Michigan's Pro Day and should take a close look at Guy.

Guy wins due to his agility and tenacity, which could translate to the NFL as a situational pass rusher. But the big question could be whether or not Detroit thinks his ability to stop the run can translate to the NFL.

This would be a great process pick in my opinion.