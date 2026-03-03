Many were impressed by WWE Superstar Trick Williams‘ performance in the 2026 Elimination Chamber, perhaps none more than fast-food chain KFC.

Williams did some promotional work for KFC before the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber PLE, and the fast-food joint responded to Cory Hays' post on X, formerly Twitter.

push Trick to the moon — KFC (@kfc) March 2, 2026 Expand Tweet

“Push Trick to the moon,” KFC wrote.

Trick Williams' performance at the 2026 WWE Elimination Chamber

Williams participated in his first Elimination Chamber PLE in 2026. He was one of the six entrants in the annual match. Williams entered the match third, and he lasted over 20 minutes.

He had a standout performance before being eliminated by Logan Paul. Paul went on a tear, eliminating the first three Superstars from the match.

Article Continues Below

Randy Orton would go on to win the match. He picked up the win after Drew McIntyre interfered, attempting to take out Cody Rhodes. Together, Orton and Rhodes would take McIntyre out.

However, Orton did not hesitate afterward. He hit Rhodes with an immediate RKO after they took out McIntyre together. This punched his ticket to WrestleMania 42. It's a very different path from last year. In 2025, Orton was set for a rubber match against Kevin Owens at WrestleMania. However, Owens' injury caused a change in plans. Orton then held an open challenge at WrestleMania 41, which was answered by Joe Hendry.

Williams is a recent NXT call-up. During his time in NXT, he won the NXT Championship twice. He was also a one-time NXT North American Champion.

Additionally, he did work with WWE's partner promotion, TNA. He won the TNA World Championship once, beating Hendry to win it. His reign lasted 140 days before he lost it to Mike Santana.

Williams has been part of the WWE main roster since late 2025. He signed with the Friday Night SmackDown brand in January 2026.