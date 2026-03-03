Recently, San Antonio Spurs big man Luke Kornet made headlines when he took to his blog to speak out against the Atlanta Hawks' recently announced partnership with adult entertainment venue Magic City for an upcoming game. Now, Golden State Warriors big man, and Kornet's former Boston Celtics teammate, Al Horford, has chimed in on the conversation.

“Well said Luke,” wrote Horford on X, formerly Twitter.

“The NBA should desire to protect and esteem women, many of whom work diligently every day to make this the best basketball league in the world,” Kornet wrote as part of his blog post. “We should promote an atmosphere that is protective and respectful of the daughters, wives, sisters, mothers, and partners that we know and love.”

Horford was a member of the Atlanta Hawks when they hosted a Tinder “Swipe Right” night back in the 2015 season, which began a slew of brand partnerships for the team that many might not expect an NBA organization to make.

As of yet, there is no indication that the NBA or the Hawks will step in and follow Kornet's advice by shutting down the promotion, which is set to take place later this month for a home game against the Orlando Magic.

The Hawks have advertised Magic City sweatshirts as part of the festivities, and ticket sales for the game have skyrocketed as a result of the announcement.

Kornet's blog post has opened up a broader discourse on social media about the adult entertainment industry as a whole and whether or not family friendly organizations like the NBA should be associating with it at all.

Meanwhile, some have called out Kornet for taking issue with this but not speaking out about the NBA's partnerships with gambling companies and other similarly less than savory organizations.

It remains to be seen if anything will come about as a result of Kornet's requests.