Epic Games Store Unveils Its 6th Free Game for December

Epic Games Store's holiday giveaways, featuring Human Resource Machine and other free games in December 2023.

As the holiday season progresses, the Epic Games Store continues to captivate the gaming community with a series of unexpected and delightful digital offerings. The latest in this series of surprises came on December 26 with the unveiling of Human Resource Machine, a captivating and unique puzzle programming game now available for free. This title stands out for its limited-time offer, a departure from Epic Games Store's typical practice of week-long availability for free games. Gamers have a narrow window, closing at 10 AM CT on December 27, to add Human Resource Machine to their digital library at no cost.

This year's holiday season has seen Epic Games Store extending its benevolence beyond the norm, with a rich and diverse array of games being offered to its community. The platform has not only included major titles like Destiny 2: Legacy Collection, Fallout 3, and Ghostwire: Tokyo but has also shed light on smaller, yet equally captivating titles. In a move that delighted gamers, Epic Games Store maintained its streak of daily game offerings even on Christmas Day, gifting The Outer Worlds along with its additional downloadable content (DLC).

Epic Games Store Free Games for December

Destiny 2: Legacy Collection (December 13 – December 20)

DNF Duel (December 20 – December 21)

Melvor Idle (December 21 – December 22)

Art of Rally (December 22 – December 23)

Fallout 3: Game of the Year Edition (December 23 – December 24)

Ghostwire: Tokyo (December 24 – December 25)

The Outer Worlds: Spacer's Choice Edition (December 25 – December 26)

Human Resource Machine (December 26 – December 27)

Developed by the creative minds behind World of Goo and Little Inferno, Human Resource Machine introduces an innovative and engaging gameplay experience. The game challenges players to solve complex puzzles using automation and programming logic, effectively simulating a climb up the corporate ladder with each successful puzzle resolution. This game has been thoughtfully designed to cater to a wide audience, welcoming those who have no background in programming while also presenting formidable challenges to enthusiasts and coding aficionados.

Epic Games Store's selection of free games throughout December represents a spectrum of gaming genres and experiences. From the immersive and action-packed universe of Destiny 2 to the strategic gameplay of Melvor Idle, and the aesthetically pleasing Art of Rally, every game has added a distinct element to the holiday festivities, catering to the diverse tastes of the gaming community.

As the holiday season nears its peak with the release of Human Resource Machine, anticipation within the gaming community is at an all-time high. There's a sense of eagerness and curiosity about what Epic Games Store has in store for the final days of its giveaway series. Will the platform continue to spotlight high-profile AAA titles, or will it pivot to bring attention to more indie, niche games as the holiday giveaways draw to a close?