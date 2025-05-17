May 17, 2025 at 2:57 AM ET

It was a long time coming—and New York Knicks fans made sure the entire city knew about it. After the Knicks demolished the defending champion Boston Celtics 119-81 in Game 6 to advance to their first Eastern Conference Finals since 2000, the raucous energy inside Madison Square Garden exploded onto the streets of Manhattan. A sea of blue and orange flooded Seventh Avenue Friday night, with fans screaming, celebrating, and—of course—taking aim at their longtime rivals with a barrage of NSFW chants.

One viral video showed a group of fans surrounding the Celtics' team bus, loudly chanting “F*** Boston!” with unfiltered energy. Others scaled light poles, kiosks, and even traffic signs as if it were New Year’s Eve in Times Square.

“F*ck Boston” Knicks fans surrounding the Celtics team bus postgame 😭 (via @MrBuckBuckNBA)

“I saw bras flying.” said one fan, 18-year-old Bronx native Sjthedonn, who admitted he sprained his ankle in the chaos. “It was a riot—just a happy one.”

Knicks advance to Eastern Conference Finals

The celebration came with more than just shouting. One Knicks fan dramatically set fire to a Celtics jacket and held it up like a trophy, while another climbed the 32nd Street sign to flex for the roaring crowd. Even Spike Lee made an appearance, rolling by in an SUV, sunroof open, throwing up fist bumps and peace signs like the unofficial pope of Knicks fandom.

The Knicks’ Game 6 beatdown wasn’t just a win—it was an exorcism of two decades of playoff frustration. Every starter scored in double digits, with OG Anunoby and Jalen Brunson each dropping 23 points, Mikal Bridges contributing 22, and Karl-Anthony Towns recording a 21-point, 12-rebound double-double. Josh Hart rounded it out with the Knicks’ first playoff triple-double since 1972.

“It felt like a concert riot,” one fan said. “There was no space. People got pushed, barricades fell, cops had to come. But it was all love.”

Even Kristaps Porziņģis, the former Knick turned Celtic who was booed relentlessly all series, acknowledged the crowd’s impact. “Unbelievable fans, unbelievable city… there's a side of me that's very, very happy for them,” he said postgame.

As the celebration rolled on well into the night, police scanner traffic revealed the full scale of the chaos: “Manhattan | West 34th St and 7th Ave. PD requesting additional units for crowd control. Level 4 Mobilization called.” Translation? The Garden party had officially turned into a street takeover.

The Knicks will now shift focus to the Indiana Pacers for the Eastern Conference Finals. But on Friday night, nothing else mattered. Not the Pacers, not the Finals—just the sweet, cathartic joy of sending Boston home and soaking in the moment fans had waited 25 years to see.

New York isn’t just alive—it’s electric. And this party is just getting started.