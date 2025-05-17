May 17, 2025 at 2:59 AM ET

The Golden State Valkyries made history in multiple ways during their inaugural game and home opener against the Los Angeles Sparks. The franchise did everything possible to commemorate a night full of firsts and was rewarded with thunderous cheers from the electric San Francisco crowd. But nothing got the fans more hype than watching Kayla Thornton score the team's first-ever points.

And the first basket in @valkyries history goes to… Kayla Thornton 🔥 WNBA Tip-Off presented by @CarMax pic.twitter.com/STovBHV9Jb — WNBA (@WNBA) May 17, 2025

Despite the highs of the night, the Valkyries are still waiting to see when they'll notch their first win.