The Los Angeles Sparks' newest superstar Kelsey Plum has been hyped for her regular-season debut, and she showed just how eager she's been by fighting her way to the basket for her first basket in the purple and gold.

Drive to the bucket is GOOD 🏀 Kelsey Plum is officially in the books with her first made basket with the Sparks! WNBA Tip-Off presented by @CarMax pic.twitter.com/Is6Y0E4IvP — WNBA (@WNBA) May 17, 2025 Expand Tweet

After winning two WNBA championships in three years with the Las Vegas Aces, Plum was moved in a blockbuster trade in the offseason that shocked women's basketball fans. Plum recently clarified her feelings about her time with the Aces and their choice to move on from her.

“I'm forever grateful for my time in Vegas. There's no animosity or ill will,” Plum elaborated. “It was time for me to grow. That's why I took a leap of faith. It's just time for a new chapter in my life, personally and professionally.”

The Sparks finished 2024 riddled with injuries to key players and with a disappointing 8-32 record. Plum knew she would be coming to a team that she could help transform into a contender, and she explained that its potential was part of what she found inspiring about joining L.A.

“Everything starts and ends with a vision,” Plum said. “What really drew me was the vision of what coach sees for this franchise. They understand the previous success in championships.”