The 2025 NFL schedules have been released and, while a document listing the teams, times and locations would suffice, each organization’s social media team is attempting to outdo their counterparts with their own unique content. The Denver Broncos were no exception, as the team released a video of children mutton-busting (riding sheep) wearing helmets featuring the logos of Denver’s upcoming opponents.

Except, while the children represent upcoming Broncos opponents in 2025, the sheep that the children were riding didn’t represent the Broncos. They represented… football or something? Life? The inherent risks of a 17-game NFL season? It’s unclear. But at the end of the video, a child in a Broncos costume rode the sheep last and stayed on it longest. Thereby winning. So, yeah.

But of course, the NFL is an international endeavor now. Roger Goodell managed to add a couple new locations this season but his tried-and-true NFL home away from home has always been London. So Goodell must have been particularly happy about (and possibly the sponsor of) a video on Instagram featuring Phil Dunster, who plays Jamie Tartt on the show Ted Lasso.

In the clip, Dunster explains that he’s excited to finally find out what a Denver Bronco is because the team is playing in London this fall. He then holds up a Broncos jersey and acknowledges he still doesn’t know what the term means.

Ted Lasso star Phil Dunster, random Brits to find out what the Broncos are

The Instagram clip is referencing a line from the show where Dunster as Tartt asks, “What the f**k are Denver Broncos?”

Well England, you’ll find out soon enough because the Broncos are playing the New York Jets in Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on October 12. It’s actually a home game for the Jets but I guess most people know what a jet is.

There will actually be three games in London this season. Also playing regular season games in the UK in 2025 are The Minnesota Vikings vs. the Cleveland Browns and the Los Angeles Rams vs. the Jacksonville Jaguars. It will be Jacksonville’s 14th regular season game in London.

Also, while it’s possible a grown adult unfamiliar with midwestern American culture would struggle with what exactly a Bronco is, why is no one asking questions about the Browns? Are all Brits familiar with Paul Brown? If so, why?

Anyway, this year, the league will add a game in Ireland for the first time. That matchup will feature the Minnesota Vikings vs. the Pittsburgh Steelers on September 28 (the poor Vikings better get their visas squared away).

Also, Goodell is trying Spain out as well for the first time in 2025. The Washington Commanders will take on the Miami Dolphins in Madrid on November 16.