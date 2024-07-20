Yep, there is another Evangelion collaboration. This time around, Evangelion arrives at the popular mobile game Summoners War: Chronicles. Stick around to find out what the Evangelion x Summoners War: Chronicles is all about.

Evangelion Collabs with Summoners War: Chronicles

Com2uS, a South Korean mobile developer and publisher of games such as Summoners War: Chronicles, has released a collaboration with the hit Japanese mecha anime Evangelion. This update brings the beloved characters from Evangelion into the Chronicles universe, offering fans a taste of the Evangelion collab gaming experience.

Evangelion Characters Join Chronicles

The collaboration introduces the four main characters of Evangelion—Shinji, Rei, Asuka, and Mari—as Monsters in Summoners War: Chronicles. Each character comes with distinct attributes and skills that reflect their roles in the original series. The details are as follows:

Shinji Ikari : Pilot of Unit-01, appears as a warrior-type Monster with Water and Dark attributes.

: Pilot of Unit-01, appears as a warrior-type Monster with Water and Dark attributes. Rei Ayanami : Pilot of Unit-00, is featured as a knight-type Monster with Wind and Light attributes.

: Pilot of Unit-00, is featured as a knight-type Monster with Wind and Light attributes. Asuka Langley Soryu : A skilled pilot, is depicted as an assassin-type Monster with Fire and Dark attributes.

: A skilled pilot, is depicted as an assassin-type Monster with Fire and Dark attributes. Mari Makinami Illustrious: Known for her exceptional piloting skills, she joins as an archer-type Monster with Fire and Light attributes.

These characters blend the iconic visuals of the Evangelion series with the unique combat mechanics of Chronicles. For instance, Rei’s “A.T. Field” skill offers a chance to nullify enemy attacks, protecting allies, while Mari’s “Pallet Rifle” allows for powerful ranged attacks.

Players can obtain these collaboration-exclusive Monsters through Mystical Scrolls, Crystals, and special summoning scrolls, with guaranteed summoning available upon reaching summon mileage.

New Content and Events

Alongside the introduction of new characters, this update adds special quest scenarios and dungeons inspired by the Evangelion universe. Various events are scheduled to run until August 10th, offering players numerous opportunities to engage with the new content and earn rewards.

Ready for Battle! Stop the Angel Invasion!

In the ‘Ready for Battle! Stop the Angel Invasion!’ event, players can use event currency, Energy Coins, to thwart the Angel’s invasion in the world of Chronicles.

Energy Coins are obtainable through regular gameplay, and players can earn materials necessary for enhancing their Monsters by defeating three types of Angels.

Battle with the Pilots from the Rift!

The ‘Battle with the Pilots from the Rift!’ event invites players to clear dungeons using the Evangelion collaboration Monsters. Rewards for participation include various scrolls and Artifact Seals. Players who summon the collaboration Monsters can join the ‘Encountering the Pilots from the Rift’ event for additional rewards.

White Night Summon Event

Until August 7th, the White Night Summon event allows players to obtain the 5-star Light Nine-tailed Fox and Dark Occult Girl.

Additionally, two new Monster stories are added to “Joshua’s Bookshelf,” where players can explore special narratives about these characters. An exclusive legendary Artifact, available only through Amazon, will also be released.

Evangelion is Everywhere

With that, that is basically what you need to know about Evangelion x Summoners War: Chronicles collaboration. For more information, you can visit the official patch notes from the Chronicles’ official forum right here.

