The Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration event is just around the corner! This article will discuss all the upcoming crossover content coming to the game, including all the skins, items, weapons, POIs, and more.

Ahoy, mateys! Brace yourselves as Fortnite prepares to embark on a daring voyage into uncharted waters with its latest collaboration: Pirates of the Caribbean. In this upcoming crossover event, Epic Games merges the thrilling world of pirates with the dynamic universe of Fortnite. This collaboration promises players an exciting blend of adventure, treasure, and action.

As the anticipation mounts, fans of both Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean eagerly await the chance to immerse themselves in this fusion of gaming and cinema. With all the leaked and released details swirling about, let's delve into what awaits us in this highly awaited collaboration. From legendary skins to iconic locations and thrilling gameplay additions, this collaboration promises to deliver an experience unlike any other in the realm of gaming. So, hoist the sails and prepare to set course for excitement as we uncover all there is to know about this event.

Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean Release Date – July 19, 2024

The crossover event is set to launch on Friday, July 19, 2024. While the exact time is yet to be confirmed, based on previous events, we anticipate it will be around 9 AM ET. Here’s what that translates to in different time zones:

6 AM PT

9 AM ET

2 PM BST

3 PM CEST

6:30 PM IST

10 PM JST

11 PM AEST

What to expect on the upcoming Fortnite Pirates of the Caribbean Collab

With the highly anticipated crossover, players can expect a treasure trove of new content. Here's a breakdown of what we'll be seeing:

Iconic Skins

Epic Games is bringing iconic characters from the Pirates of the Caribbean universe into Fortnite. Players can unlock five exclusive skins, either through the Cursed Sails pass or by purchasing them from the Item Shop. Here's a list of all the available skins:

1. Captain Barbossa – (Can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop)

2. Elizabeth Swann – (Can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop)

3. Davy Jones – (Can be purchased from the Fortnite Item Shop)

4. Captain Jack Sparrow & Cursed Jack Sparrow – (From the Cursed Sails pass)

Point of Interest (POIs)

Like the usual inclusions of a crossover event, this collab with Pirates of the Caribbean will also bring us some new locations to discover. Although Epic Games has not confirmed any new points of interest, a prominent Fortnite leaker, HYPEX, has shared details about the possible upcoming locations inspired by the Pirates of the Caribbean universe.

Items

New pirate-themed items will also be added to the game. Expect to see weapons like Flint-Knock pistols and pirate canons. Special items such as treasure maps, and the new mythic item, Ship-In-A-Bottle will be introduced as well.

In case you haven't seen the Ship-In-A-Bottle, here's a leak of what it looks like and how it works by HYPEX.

Cursed Sails Pass

The Cursed Sails Pass, a mini-pass themed after the movies, will be available for a limited time. By progressing through this pass, players can earn exclusive Pirates of the Caribbean cosmetics, including the highly-anticipated Jack Sparrow skin.

Notably, the pass was accidentally released early by Epic Games and quickly removed. However, players who managed to obtain the Jack Sparrow skin during his period were allowed to keep it. Fortnite released an official statement regarding the accidental release of the Cursed Sails pass. Their statement reads:

For players who purchased the Cursed Sails Pass ahead of its intended release on July 19, please note you are currently unable to progress the Pass until the start of the event, but will retain your Jack Sparrow outfit in the meantime. If you wish to instead refund this purchase and return the Outfit because the Pass is not yet completable, please reach out to our Player Support team here: https://epicgames.com/help/en-US/contact-us

Moving on, the Pirates of the Caribbean Cursed Sails Pass offers 11 tiers, with a total of 23 rewards available if you opt for the premium upgrade, which includes the iconic Jack Sparrow skin. This pass provides an opportunity for players to collect unique items and customize their Fortnite experience with pirate-themed content. Here's everything you can unlock in the Cursed Sails pass:

Free Track

Pirate Booty emote

Skeleton Keys keytar

Level Up tier

Skull and Crossed Swords back bling

Level Up tier

Wee Beastie emote

Cursed Sails loading screen

Level Up tier

Jack’s Cutlass and Bane pickaxe

Level Up tier

Jack’s Prize back bling

Premium Track

Jack’s Compass back bling

Skull and Bones Banner Icon

Level Up tier

Sparrow Run emote

Level Up tier

Jack Sparrow’s Sword pickaxe

Pirate’s Grin emote

Level Up tier

Jar of Dirt emote

Level Up tier

Cursed Jack Sparrow outfit

Here's a showcase of the content of the Pirates of the Caribbean event by another prominent Fortnite leaker, ShiinaBR.

And that concludes all the information we have on the upcoming Fortnite and Pirates of the Caribbean collaboration. While Epic Games keeps some surprises under wraps, the details we have for now promise an exciting fusion of Forntite's gameplay with the beloved Pirates of the Caribbean universe. Whether you're treasure hunting, engaging in an epic battle, or simply enjoying the new cosmetics, this crossover promises something for every pirate at heart. Stay tuned for more updates as we approach the release date, which is in a few days!

For more news and updates about Fortnite, be sure to visit ClutchPoints gaming. Also, don't forget to subscribe to our newsletters to stay in the loop!