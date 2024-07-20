Chris Sale endured some up-and-down years with the Boston Red Sox but he is back to pitching at an All-Star level in 2024 with the Atlanta Braves. Aaron Judge, the New York Yankees star outfielder who has faced Sale plenty of times over the years, shared his thoughts on the Braves starting pitcher's bounce-back 2024 campaign.

“Chris Sale throws the ball, it feels like he’s throwing it from where the second baseman is standing,” Judge said recently, via Gabriel Burns of The Atlanta Journal-Constitution. “He can get the fastball up to 95, 97, 98 mph. He has great feel for all his pitches. He’s a guy who doesn’t back down. He comes right at you.”

Judge is 5-27 with one home run, one RBI and three walks against Sale for his career, per StatMuse. Sale has struck Judge out 17 times. Judge admitted that he is “happy” to see Sale in a different division.

“It’s been fun, even in his days in Boston, facing him year after year,” Judge continued. “You look forward to those days. You don’t like facing him because he’s one of the best in the game, but you like competing against the best. Definitely happy to have him out of the AL East instead of having to see him every other week. But it’s still fun to see him with the Braves, man. He’s a special, special pitcher.”

Chris Sale enjoying impressive bounce-back season after Braves-Red Sox trade

There is no question that Sale has benefitted from being traded from the Red Sox to the Braves. He has enjoyed a true career resurgence in Atlanta during the 2024 season.

Sale was selected to his eighth MLB All-Star game in 2024 and his first since 2018. He did not appear in the game because he pitched on the Sunday before the Midsummer Classic. Regardless, it is clear that Sale is back to pitching at a high level.

He currently leads the league with a 2.70 ERA. His 13 wins are also the most in the league. Sale has struck out 140 hitters across 110 innings pitched. Sale is almost unhittable when he is on top of his game.

There was uncertainty when the Braves acquired Sale from the Red Sox this past offseason. He had dealt with various injuries in Boston. Additionally, any pitcher in their mid-30s comes with risk.

Sale rewarded the Braves' belief and he has been a difference-maker in the starting pitching rotation. The fact that Aaron Judge, who is arguably MLB's best hitter, had nothing but positive words to say about Sale is a testament to the veteran hurler's elite ability on the mound.

The Braves are currently in second place in the National League East. Atlanta is eight games behind the first place Philadelphia Phillies. Winning the division will be a challenge but nothing is out of the question. Counting the Braves out is a risky thing to do.

The Braves expect to clinch an NL Wild Card spot at the very least. Sale's performance down the stretch will prove to be crucial in determining how the ball club ultimately fares. Atlanta will unquestionably be a team worth closely following during the second-half of the season.