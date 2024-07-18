College Football 25's Road to Glory mode lets you start your collegiate career between five different positions, with each one containing multiple archetypes. These archetypes influence the type of player you'll be on the field. Furthermore, different Archetypes give access to different Mental and Physical Abilities, all of which will be useful in big games. Therefore, we listed all College Football 25 Road to Glory Positions & Archetypes.
What Are All The Positions and Archetypes in College Football 25 Road To Glory?
In College Football 25 Road to Glory you can play as a:
- QB
- HB
- WR
- MLB
- CB
Additionally, each position comes with three Archetypes, which come with different attribute distributions and abilities. For your convenience, we listed them down below.
College Football 25 All QB Archetypes in Road to Glory
- Field General QB
- Ratings (Player starting rating / Player Maximum rating)
- Accuracy – 5/10
- Power 7/10
- IQ – 5/10
- Health – 5/10
- Elusiveness – 2/8
- Quickness – 3/8
- Physical Abilities
- Sleight of Hand – Boost for Play Action/Trick Plays
- Step Up – Accuracy boost climbing a clean pocket
- Resistance – Resist pressure from the pocket
- Dot! – Increased accuracy in pocket for open receivers
- Pull Down – Boosts ball security standing in a pocket
- Ratings (Player starting rating / Player Maximum rating)
- Scrambler QB
- Ratings
- Accuracy – 4/9
- Power 6/10
- IQ – 5/10
- Health – 6/8
- Elusiveness – 6/10
- Quickness – 6/9
- Physical Abilities
- Magician – Improved Pocket Movement
- Mobile Resistance – Improved pressure resist on the run
- Option King – Accuracy boost to quick pitches
- Extender – Improved break sack ability
- Off Platform – Improved accuracy cross body or backfoot
- Ratings
- Improviser QB
- Ratings
- Accuracy – 5/9
- Power 6/9
- IQ – 5/9
- Health – 6/9
- Elusiveness – 5/10
- Quickness – 6/10
- Physical Abilities
- Mobile Deadeye – Improved accuracy on the run
- Pull Down
- Off Platform
- Sleight of Hand
- Extender
- Ratings
Overall, we like both the Field General and Scrambler QB archetypes. While Improviser starts with some good ratings, they have four different ratings which cap before level 10. Furthermore, although the name suggests they're quick thinkers, they're actually the dumbest of the trio, with an IQ cap of 9. Therefore, we recommend picking another archetype and just grinding. It'll be more than worth it in the long run.
College Football 25 All HB Archetypes in Road to Glory
Overall, there are three different HB archetypes:
- Power Back HB
- Ratings
- Power – 5/10
- Hands – 5/10
- IQ – 6/10
- Elusiveness – 4/8
- Route Running – 2/8
- Quickness – 6/8
- Physical Abilities
- Headfirst – Improved Truck moves
- Workhorse – Protection from wear & tear impacts
- Downhill – Break tackles at max speed
- Balanced – Protection from Hit Sticks
- Arm Bar – Improved stiff arms
- Ratings
- Elusive Back HB
- Ratings
- Power – 4/7
- Hands – 6/10
- IQ – 4/10
- Elusiveness – 6/10
- Route Running – 3/9
- Quickness – 7/10
- Physical Abilities
- Shifty – Better at changing direction
- Side Step – Improved Juke moves
- Takeoff – Quicker release off line when not pressed
- 360 – Improved Juke moves
- Recoup – Improved fatigue recovery
- Ratings
- Receiving HB
- Ratings
- Power – 5/7
- Hands – 4/10
- IQ – 4/8
- Elusiveness – 5/10
- Route Running – 2/10
- Quickness – 6/9
- Physical Abilities
- Balanced
- Safety Valve – Improved overall catching
- Takeoff
- Sidekick – Improved cut blocks
- Recoup
- Ratings
Overall, all three archetypes seem pretty good to choose from. We personally recommend either elusive or receiving HB because of how much speed matters in this game. You'll find that quicker movements, especially on spins and open-field runs, will enable you to trick defenders more easily. However, a Power Back is also nice if you're someone who loves breaking tackles before taking off.
College Football 25 All WR Archetypes in Road to Glory
Overall, there are three different WR archetypes in College Football 25:
- Deep Threat WR
- Ratings
- Route Running – 5/10
- Hands – 6/10
- Elusiveness – 7/9
- Power – 7/8
- IQ – 7/9
- Quickness – 8/10
- Physical Abilities
- Shifty
- Double Dip – Improved double move routes
- Takeoff
- Lay Out – Improved dive catches
- Recoup
- Ratings
- Physical WR
- Ratings
- Route Running – 5/10
- Hands – 7/10
- Elusiveness – 7/8
- Power – 7/10
- IQ – 5/9
- Quickness – 7/9
- Physical Abilities
- 50/50 – Improved Jump ball ability
- Sure Hands – Improved standard catches
- Balanceed
- Recoup
- Press Pro – Improved beat press ability
- Ratings
- Route Runner WR
- Ratings
- Route Running – 6/10
- Hands – 6/10
- Elusiveness – 7/10
- Power – 6/8
- IQ – 6/9
- Quickness – 7/10
- Physical Abilities
- Cutter – Improved cut moves
- Press Pro
- Recoup
- Double Dip
- Sure Hands
- Ratings
Overall, all three WR Archetypes are good, but we prefer either Route Runner or Deep Threat. Firstly, Deep Threat WRs are good for outside receivers who are looking to average a lot of yards per play. However, there's plenty of players who have a lot of success on slants, digs, shallows, and other route types that Route Runners excel in. Furthermore, Route Runners are pretty quick, which means you can make some shifty plays in the open field.
College Football 25 All MLB Archetypes in Road to Glory
Overall, RTG offers three different MLB Archetypes:
- Field General MLB
- Ratings
- IQ – 6/10
- Pass Rush – 3/9
- Power – 7/10
- Run Stopping – 6/9
- Pass Coverage – 4/8
- Quickness – 6/9
- Physical Abilities
- Aftershock – Big hits produce increased wear & tear
- Wrap Up – Improved standard tackles
- Inside Disruptor – improved shedding on inside runs
- Hammer – Improved hit stick attempts
- Grip Breaker – Boost to lateral sheds on runs
- Ratings
- Pass Coverage MLB
- Ratings
- IQ – 4/10
- Pass Rush – 2/9
- Power – 5/9
- Run Stopping – 6/8
- Pass Coverage – 4/10
- Quickness – 7/9
- Physical Abilities
- Robber – Improved movement in zone coverage
- Knockout – Improved catch knockouts in coverage
- House Call – Improved INT attempts
- Bouncer – Zone chucks fatigue receiver
- Wrap Up
- Ratings
- Run Stopper MLB
- Ratings
- IQ – 4/10
- Pass Rush – 2/9
- Power – 7/10
- Run Stopping – 7/10
- Pass Coverage – 1/7
- Quickness – 6/9
- Physical Abilities
- Hammer
- Wrap Up
- Blow Up – Improved impact block resistance
- Grip Breaker
- Inside Disruptor
- Ratings
Personally, we like the Pass Coverage MLB archetype the best. While you start off with a low Pass Coverage rating, your Pass coverage and Run Stopping attributes can be raised fairly high. This means you'll be able to create a well-balanced MLB after some time.
Run Stopper MLB starts with a great Run Stopper rating, but their Pass Coverage skills are atrocious. As a MLB, you're going to need to be good at both, considering you command the middle of the field.
College Football 25 All CB Archetypes in Road to Glory
Lastly, we come to the CB Archetypes:
- Slot CB
- Rating
- Man Coverage – 4/10
- Hands – 4/10
- Run Stopping – 2/9
- Zone Coverage – 1/9
- Power – 1/8
- Quickness – 6/9
- Physical Abilities
- House Call
- Blanket Coverage – Improved man coverage
- Jammer – Improved press coverage
- Wrap Up
- Quick Jump – Quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing
- Rating
- Man-To-Man CB
- Rating
- Man Coverage – 4/10
- Hands – 3/10
- Run Stopping – 3/9
- Zone Coverage – 3/10
- Power – 2/8
- Quickness – 4/9
- Physical Abilities
- Blanket Coverage
- Jammer
- House Call
- Ballhawk – Improved break on passes
- Knockout
- Rating
- Zone CB
- Ratings
- Man Coverage – 4/9
- Hands – 4/10
- Run Stopping – 2/8
- Zone Coverage – 4/10
- Power – 5/8
- Quickness – 5/10
- Physical Abilities
- Knockout
- Lay Out
- House Call
- Ballhawk
- Bouncer
- Ratings
Honestly, what you choose here depends on the defense you play on. If you're playing on a defense that loves Zone coverage, a Zone CB might be good. If you want to face receivers on the outside in man-to-man battles, a Man-to-Man CB is good. This position archetype is based on your defense and preference of where you want to be on the field.
Overall, that includes all the Positions and Archetypes you can choose from in College Football 25 Road to Glory. Take your time before making a decision on what kind of player you want to be. If you don't like your current build, you'll have to create a new player from scratch. But also keep in mind that you won't be breaking records right away. Give yourself some time to improve and the results will show up.
Check out our other guides on Passing, Abilities, Dynasty, and Recruiting!
Lastly, for more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.