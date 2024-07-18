College Football 25's Road to Glory mode lets you start your collegiate career between five different positions, with each one containing multiple archetypes. These archetypes influence the type of player you'll be on the field. Furthermore, different Archetypes give access to different Mental and Physical Abilities, all of which will be useful in big games. Therefore, we listed all College Football 25 Road to Glory Positions & Archetypes.

What Are All The Positions and Archetypes in College Football 25 Road To Glory?

In College Football 25 Road to Glory you can play as a:

QB

HB

WR

MLB

CB

Additionally, each position comes with three Archetypes, which come with different attribute distributions and abilities. For your convenience, we listed them down below.

College Football 25 All QB Archetypes in Road to Glory

Field General QB Ratings (Player starting rating / Player Maximum rating) Accuracy – 5/10 Power 7/10 IQ – 5/10 Health – 5/10 Elusiveness – 2/8 Quickness – 3/8 Physical Abilities Sleight of Hand – Boost for Play Action/Trick Plays Step Up – Accuracy boost climbing a clean pocket Resistance – Resist pressure from the pocket Dot! – Increased accuracy in pocket for open receivers Pull Down – Boosts ball security standing in a pocket

Scrambler QB Ratings Accuracy – 4/9 Power 6/10 IQ – 5/10 Health – 6/8 Elusiveness – 6/10 Quickness – 6/9 Physical Abilities Magician – Improved Pocket Movement Mobile Resistance – Improved pressure resist on the run Option King – Accuracy boost to quick pitches Extender – Improved break sack ability Off Platform – Improved accuracy cross body or backfoot

Improviser QB Ratings Accuracy – 5/9 Power 6/9 IQ – 5/9 Health – 6/9 Elusiveness – 5/10 Quickness – 6/10 Physical Abilities Mobile Deadeye – Improved accuracy on the run Pull Down Off Platform Sleight of Hand Extender



Overall, we like both the Field General and Scrambler QB archetypes. While Improviser starts with some good ratings, they have four different ratings which cap before level 10. Furthermore, although the name suggests they're quick thinkers, they're actually the dumbest of the trio, with an IQ cap of 9. Therefore, we recommend picking another archetype and just grinding. It'll be more than worth it in the long run.

College Football 25 All HB Archetypes in Road to Glory

Overall, there are three different HB archetypes:

Power Back HB Ratings Power – 5/10 Hands – 5/10 IQ – 6/10 Elusiveness – 4/8 Route Running – 2/8 Quickness – 6/8 Physical Abilities Headfirst – Improved Truck moves Workhorse – Protection from wear & tear impacts Downhill – Break tackles at max speed Balanced – Protection from Hit Sticks Arm Bar – Improved stiff arms

Elusive Back HB Ratings Power – 4/7 Hands – 6/10 IQ – 4/10 Elusiveness – 6/10 Route Running – 3/9 Quickness – 7/10 Physical Abilities Shifty – Better at changing direction Side Step – Improved Juke moves Takeoff – Quicker release off line when not pressed 360 – Improved Juke moves Recoup – Improved fatigue recovery

Receiving HB Ratings Power – 5/7 Hands – 4/10 IQ – 4/8 Elusiveness – 5/10 Route Running – 2/10 Quickness – 6/9 Physical Abilities Balanced Safety Valve – Improved overall catching Takeoff Sidekick – Improved cut blocks Recoup



Overall, all three archetypes seem pretty good to choose from. We personally recommend either elusive or receiving HB because of how much speed matters in this game. You'll find that quicker movements, especially on spins and open-field runs, will enable you to trick defenders more easily. However, a Power Back is also nice if you're someone who loves breaking tackles before taking off.

College Football 25 All WR Archetypes in Road to Glory

Overall, there are three different WR archetypes in College Football 25:

Deep Threat WR Ratings Route Running – 5/10 Hands – 6/10 Elusiveness – 7/9 Power – 7/8 IQ – 7/9 Quickness – 8/10 Physical Abilities Shifty Double Dip – Improved double move routes Takeoff Lay Out – Improved dive catches Recoup

Physical WR Ratings Route Running – 5/10 Hands – 7/10 Elusiveness – 7/8 Power – 7/10 IQ – 5/9 Quickness – 7/9 Physical Abilities 50/50 – Improved Jump ball ability Sure Hands – Improved standard catches Balanceed Recoup Press Pro – Improved beat press ability

Route Runner WR Ratings Route Running – 6/10 Hands – 6/10 Elusiveness – 7/10 Power – 6/8 IQ – 6/9 Quickness – 7/10 Physical Abilities Cutter – Improved cut moves Press Pro Recoup Double Dip Sure Hands



Overall, all three WR Archetypes are good, but we prefer either Route Runner or Deep Threat. Firstly, Deep Threat WRs are good for outside receivers who are looking to average a lot of yards per play. However, there's plenty of players who have a lot of success on slants, digs, shallows, and other route types that Route Runners excel in. Furthermore, Route Runners are pretty quick, which means you can make some shifty plays in the open field.

College Football 25 All MLB Archetypes in Road to Glory

Overall, RTG offers three different MLB Archetypes:

Field General MLB Ratings IQ – 6/10 Pass Rush – 3/9 Power – 7/10 Run Stopping – 6/9 Pass Coverage – 4/8 Quickness – 6/9 Physical Abilities Aftershock – Big hits produce increased wear & tear Wrap Up – Improved standard tackles Inside Disruptor – improved shedding on inside runs Hammer – Improved hit stick attempts Grip Breaker – Boost to lateral sheds on runs

Pass Coverage MLB Ratings IQ – 4/10 Pass Rush – 2/9 Power – 5/9 Run Stopping – 6/8 Pass Coverage – 4/10 Quickness – 7/9 Physical Abilities Robber – Improved movement in zone coverage Knockout – Improved catch knockouts in coverage House Call – Improved INT attempts Bouncer – Zone chucks fatigue receiver Wrap Up

Run Stopper MLB Ratings IQ – 4/10 Pass Rush – 2/9 Power – 7/10 Run Stopping – 7/10 Pass Coverage – 1/7 Quickness – 6/9 Physical Abilities Hammer Wrap Up Blow Up – Improved impact block resistance Grip Breaker Inside Disruptor



Personally, we like the Pass Coverage MLB archetype the best. While you start off with a low Pass Coverage rating, your Pass coverage and Run Stopping attributes can be raised fairly high. This means you'll be able to create a well-balanced MLB after some time.

Run Stopper MLB starts with a great Run Stopper rating, but their Pass Coverage skills are atrocious. As a MLB, you're going to need to be good at both, considering you command the middle of the field.

College Football 25 All CB Archetypes in Road to Glory

Lastly, we come to the CB Archetypes:

Slot CB Rating Man Coverage – 4/10 Hands – 4/10 Run Stopping – 2/9 Zone Coverage – 1/9 Power – 1/8 Quickness – 6/9 Physical Abilities House Call Blanket Coverage – Improved man coverage Jammer – Improved press coverage Wrap Up Quick Jump – Quicker jump off the snap when pass rushing

Man-To-Man CB Rating Man Coverage – 4/10 Hands – 3/10 Run Stopping – 3/9 Zone Coverage – 3/10 Power – 2/8 Quickness – 4/9 Physical Abilities Blanket Coverage Jammer House Call Ballhawk – Improved break on passes Knockout

Zone CB Ratings Man Coverage – 4/9 Hands – 4/10 Run Stopping – 2/8 Zone Coverage – 4/10 Power – 5/8 Quickness – 5/10 Physical Abilities Knockout Lay Out House Call Ballhawk Bouncer



Honestly, what you choose here depends on the defense you play on. If you're playing on a defense that loves Zone coverage, a Zone CB might be good. If you want to face receivers on the outside in man-to-man battles, a Man-to-Man CB is good. This position archetype is based on your defense and preference of where you want to be on the field.

Overall, that includes all the Positions and Archetypes you can choose from in College Football 25 Road to Glory. Take your time before making a decision on what kind of player you want to be. If you don't like your current build, you'll have to create a new player from scratch. But also keep in mind that you won't be breaking records right away. Give yourself some time to improve and the results will show up.

