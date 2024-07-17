The League of Legends (LoL) Swarm: Anima Squad Event is coming soon with Patch 14.14. In this guide, we talk about all the weapons, upgrades, and augments available in the LoL Swarm Anima Squad Event.

Swarm| Operation: Anima Squad Basics

Players start each Swarm Operation Anima Squad run with their chosen character's Default weapon. Players can then receive additional Weapons, Passive Upgrades, and Augments.

Players will get new Weapons and Passive Upgrades whenever they level up. Augments, on the other hand, are rewards from various in-game events that the player can take part in.

Only a limited amount of weapons are available at the start. The more progress a player makes, the more weapons they will have at their disposal.

Now, let's tackle all of the weapons, passive upgrades, and augments players can receive during the LoL Swarm event.

LoL Swarm Weapons

Default Character weapons are not included in this list. Those are listed in a separate article about the playable champions.

Whenever a player reaches level 5 with a weapon, they can upgrade said weapon as long as they have the correct Passive Upgrade.

The weapons below are listed in alphabetical order.

Ani-Mines (Evolves into Jinx's Tri-Namite)

Effect: Drops timed explosive projectiles in a ring that explode for large area damage.

Evolution Requirement: Area Size

Evolved Effect: Drops timed explosive projectiles in a ring that explode for large area damage.

Unlock Requirement: Complete a Bel'Veth Trial

Anti-Shark Sea Mine (Evolves into Neverending Mobstomper)

Effect: Fires explosives that bounce between enemies.

Evolution Requirement: Damage

Evolved Effect: Explosives bounce endlessly as long as it can find a target.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 30 with Briar

Battle Bunny Crossbow (Evolves into Bunny Prime Ballista)

Effect: Fires a cone of projectiles scaling with bonus crit chance in a random direction. Projectiles pierce on critical strike.

Evolution Requirement: Critical Chance

Evolved Effect: Fires a semi-circle of projectiles scaling with bonus crit chance in a random direction. Projectiles pierce on critical strike.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 30 with Yasuo

Blade-o-rang (Evolves into Quad-o-rang)

Effect: Fires returning projectiles at the nearest enemy.

Evolution Requirement: Move Speed

Evolved Effect: Projectiles explode into fans of smaller missiles.

Unlock Requirement: Survive for 2 minutes

Bunny Mega-Blast (Evolves into Rapid Rabbit Raindown)

Effect: Fires orbital strikes scaling with bonus critical chance at random enemies.

Evolution Requirement: Critical Chance

Evolved Effect: Fires orbital bombardments scaling with bonus critical chance at random enemies, ending with a large strike.

Unlock Requirement: Load a fuel cell into the ion cannon on Subterranean Lab

Cyclonic Slicers (Evolves into Unceasing Cyclone)

Effect: Orbiting projectiles damage and knock back enemies.

Evolution Requirement: Health Regen

Evolved Effect: Permanently orbiting projectiles damage and knock back enemies.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Echoing Batblades (Evolves into Vayne's Chromablades)

Effect: Fires piercing projectiles that bounce off terrain.

Evolution Requirement: Projectile Count

Evolved Effect: Fires projectiles that bounce off walls, damaging all enemies they pass through. Arrows deal more damage each time they bounce.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 35 with Xayah

Final City Transit (Evolves into FC Limited Express)

Effect: Trains occasionally appear and drive through enemies.

Evolution Requirement: Damage

Evolved Effect: Trains generate explosions in their wake and knock up enemies. Enemies slain by the train have a chance to drop Gold.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 25 with Leona

Gatling Bunny-Guns (Evolves into Double Bun-Bun Barrage)

Effect: Deals area damage over time in a cone.

Evolution Requirement: Duration

Evolved Effect: Enemies damaged are slowed and eventually stunned.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Iceblast Armor (Evolves into Deep Freeze)

Effect: Blocks damage and freezes surrounding enemies. Damage scales with Armor and Max Health.

Evolution Requirement: Armor

Evolved Effect: Occasionally grants a shield and freezes surrounding enemies when the shield expires or is destroyed.

Unlock Requirement: Freeze an enemy with the Freeze Bomb on Subterranean Lab

Lioness's Lament (Evolves into Enveloping Light)

Effect: Fires crescent shaped projectiles.

Evolution Requirement: Ability Haste

Evolved Effect: Fires beams of light horizontally in the two opposite directions.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Paw Print Poisoner (Evolves into Bearfoot Chem-Dispenser)

Effect: Leaves a damaging poison cloud behind while moving.

Evolution Requirement: Move Speed

Evolved Effect: Leaves a damaging poison cloud behind while moving which grants a stacking shield and stacking Move Speed based on the damage dealt.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 35 with Riven

Radiant Field (Evolves into Explosive Embrace)

Effect: Damages nearby enemies, scaling with your Max Health.

Evolution Requirement: Max Health

Evolved Effect: Enemies killed within the burn zone explode, dealing additional damage in an area around them.

Unlock Requirement: Activate the Health Fountain on Warehouse District 4 times

Searing Shortbow (Evolves into Evolved Embershot)

Effect: Fires projectiles that create lingering fire areas for a duration.

Evolution Requirement: Area Size

Evolved Effect: Areas of fire grow in size and increase their damage over their duration.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Statikk Sword (Evolves into Prumbis's Electrocarver)

Effect: Fires a lightning shock that bounces between enemies with the highest absolute current health.

Evolution Requirement: Max Health

Evolved Effect: A lightning storm is created around targeted enemies for a short duration, which continuously damages enemies affected.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 20

T.I.B.B.E.R.S (Evolves into T.I.B.B.E.R.S (B.E.E.G Edition))

Effect: Summons Robo-Tibbers. Robo-Tibbers swipes, dealing area damage. Robo-Tibbers focuses on enemies with the highest absolute current health.

Evolution Requirement: Duration

Evolved Effect: Summons enraged Robo-Tibbers. Enraged Robo-Tibbers grows larger, becomes faster and deals more damage.

Unlock Requirement: Level 5 weapons to level 5 in one game.

The Annihilator (Evolves into Animapocalypse)

Effect: Summons a massive strike over the area after a delay which instantly kills all normal enemies and heavily damages Elite enemies.

Evolution Requirement: EXP

Evolved Effect: Enemies killed by the strike drop bigger EXP Orbs and have a chance to drop a small amount of Gold.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 35 with Aurora

UwU Blaster (Evolves into OwO Blaster)

Effect: Rapidly fires laser projectiles at the nearest enemy.

Evolution Requirement: Ability Haste

Evolved Effect: Fires twice as fast.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Vortex Glove (Evolves into Tempest's Gauntlet)

Effect: Fires a rotating stream of projectiles.

Evolution Requirement: Health Regen

Evolved Effect: Fires a second constant stream of projectiles that rotate around the user.

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 25 with Jinx

YuumiBot (Evolves into YuumiBot_Final_FINAL)

Effect: Summons a Yuum.AI drone. Yuum.AI damages and knocks up enemies, and also gathers EXP Orbs.

Evolution Requirement: Pickup Radius

Evolved Effect: Yuum.AI now drops a healing pack after attaining a certain amount of damage to enemies.

Unlock Requirement: Defeat 25,000 enemies

LoL Swarm Passive Upgrades

Other than weapons, players can also receive Passive Upgrades. These Upgrades will give various buffs to players, as well as potentially upgrade their weapons during their LoL Swarm run.

Like the weapons, players can level their Passives up to level 5.

Ability Haste

Effects: +10 per level (max +50)

Unlock Requirement: Upgrade Blade-o-rang to level 2

Area Size

Effects: +11% per level (max 55%)

Unlock Requirement: Defeat 15 Elite enemies

Armor

Effects: +8 per level (max +40)

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Critical Chance

Effects: +8% per level (max 40%)

Unlock Requirement: Upgrade Vortex Glove to level 4

Damage

Effects: +10% per level (max 50%)

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Duration

Effects: +12% per level (max 60%)

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 25 with Illaoi

EXP

Effects: +10% per level (max 50%)

Unlock Requirement: Destroy 200 boxes

Health Regen

Effects: +4 per level (max 20)

Unlock Requirement: Survive for 5 minutes

Max Health

Effects: +150 per level (max 750)

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Move Speed

Effects: +9% per level (max 45%)

Unlock Requirement: Reach level 10

Pickup Radius

Effects: +35% per level (max 175%)

Unlock Requirement: Pick up 5 Vacuums

Projectile Count

Effects: +1 every odd level (max +3)

Unlock Requirement: Evolve a weapon

Gain 25 Gold

Effects: Gains 25 Gold (only available when player is full build)

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Heal 25% HP

Effects: Gains 25% HP (only available when player is full build)

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

LoL Swarm Augments

Once players defeat 15,000 enemies, they will unlock Yuumi Quests. Completing these quests while in a run will reward players with Augments, which have game-changing effects.

Armor Up

Effect: Gain +4 armor for 5 seconds upon being dealt one instance of damage, stacking up to 10 times for a maximum of +40 armor, and refreshing on subsequent triggers. Stacks are removed at once when the duration ends.

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Briar on The Outskirts in Extreme

Bite Sized

Effect: Lose 30% size and 20% total health, but gain Move Speed +20% Move Speed and Swarm stat Ability Haste +36 Ability Haste.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Bullet-Mania

Effect: Reduce your damage dealt by 20%, but gain Swarm stat Projectile Count +1 Projectile Count every 6 level ups.

Unlock Requirement: As Seraphine, pick up 3 Battle Bunny Boons in one game

Card Collector

Effect: Each Access Card picked up after equipping this Augment grants you +5% Damage.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Celebration!

Effect: For 8 seconds after leveling up, gain +25% Damage, +30% Move Speed, +60% Area Size, and +40 Ability Haste.

Unlock Requirement: Win a game with Seraphine after completing a Miss Fortune Spire, a Yuumi Quest, and a Bel'Veth Trial

Circle of Stats

Effect: Every 8 seconds, gain the following stats, cycling in this order:

1. +30% Move Speed

2. +40 Ability Haste

3. +60% Area Size

4. +3 Projectile Count

5. +40 Health Regen

Unlock Requirement: Sin as Seraphine with Projectile Count and Ability Haste

Critical Expansion

Effect: Gain +1% Area Size for 5 seconds after dealing an instance of damage that critically strikes, stacking potentially infinitely.

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Bel'Veth on Subterranean Lab on Extreme

Cross Country

Effect: For every 10,000 units traveled, gain +5% Damage, +10% Max Health, and +10% Area Size.

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Rek'Sai on Warehouse District on Extreme

Death and Taxes

Effect: Every enemy you kill has a 2% chance to drop several Gold.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Ebb And Flow

Effect: Cycles between -50 to +125 Ability Haste at a rate of +/- 22 Ability Haste every 2 seconds.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Elite Bomber

Effect: Deal 130% damage against elite monsters. Upon killing an elite, it drops a bomb on the ground that explodes over the area after a delay.

Unlock Requirement: Defeat 20 Elite Enemies on Extreme

Emotional Support Pet

Effect: Your summoned pets deal 150% damage.

Unlock Requirement: Win a game with Illaoi after evolving Grizzly Smash

Experienced Fighter

Effect: Gain +10% EXP. For every EXP Orb you pick up, gain +2% damage and +2% Move Speed for 1 second.

Unlock Requirement: Evolve 4 weapons at once with Briar or Aurora

Gathering Speed

Effect: Lose 15% total Move Speed, but gain +3% Move Speed for every level up after equipping this Augment.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Glass Cannon

Effect: Gain +40% Damage, but lose 40% total health.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Heavy Hitter

Effect: Gain +50% Damage, but lose 30 Ability Haste.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Hoarder

Effect: Restore +0. 5 % Max Health for each Gold you pick up.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Immobile Immolation

Effect: For every 0. 5 seconds you stand still, your health incurs a cost of 60 (+ 1 for every trigger) to grant you 20 Ability Haste. Lose this bonus when you start moving again.

Unlock Requirement: Evolve 5 weapons at once

Juggernaut

Effect: Gain Swarm stat Armor +20 Armor, and Swarm stat Damage +0.5% Damage for every Swarm stat Armor 1 Armor you have.

Unlock Requirement: Win with Leona or Jinx after completing 2 Yuumi Quests

Larger Than Life

Effect: Gain 30% size, gain +1. 2 Health Regen and increase your total health by 30%, but lose 15% of your total move speed.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Long Range

Effect: Deal 0% − 30% increased damage based on distance to the enemy (grants higher damage with higher distance to the enemy hit).

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Metabolic Overdrive

Effect: Heal every second equal to 12% of your Max Health, but lose 60% health.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Mission Critical

Effect: Gain +10% Critical Chance and +30% critical damage, but your non-critical damage deals 20% less.

Unlock Requirement: Complete Subterranean Lab on Yasuo with battle Bunny Crossbow and Critical Chance

Pescatarian

Effect: Each enemy you kill has a 25% chance to drop a healing pack.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Pick-Me-Up

Effect: Lose 80% total pickup radius. Every 60 seconds, automatically vacuum all EXP Orbs and Gold active on the map.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Point Blank

Effect: Deal 0% − 30% increased damage based on distance to the enemy (grants higher damage with lower distance to the enemy hit).

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Ramming Runner

Effect: Gain +10% Move Speed. Gain or lose 1% Damage for every 1% bonus Move Speed you acquire or lose, respectively.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Regenerative Tissue

Effect: Picking up a healing pack additionally grants +0. 5 % Max Health.

Unlock Requirement: Defeat Aatrox on The Beachhead on Extreme

Size Scrambler

Effect: On-cast grant Abilities or Weapons fired a random amount of Area Size between -20% and +60%.

Unlock Requirement: Complete a Yuumi Quest

Spray and Pray

Effect: Gain +4 Projectile Count, but deal 35% reduced damage.

Unlock Requirement: Win as Xayah after completing 2 Bel'Veth Trials

Ultimate Speed-Up

Effect: Your Ultimate Ability gains 100 Ability Haste.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

Uptime Upgrade

Effect: Gain 60% Duration.

Unlock Requirement: Survive for 15 minutes on Hard

With Haste

Effect: Gain +1% Move Speed for every 2 Ability Haste you have.

Unlock Requirement: Unlocked by default

That's all of the weapons, passive upgrades, and augments that players can find while playing the LoL Swarm | Operation: Anima Squad event. The event will run from July 17, 2024 to August 19, 2024.

