We created a College Football 25 Road to Glory guide to help players create their future Heisman-winning champions. Overall, Road to Glory is a mode where you control one player, as opposed to the entire team on Dynasty. You'll need to manage your activities on and off the field in order to become a starter or maintain your spot on the depth chart. In this guide, we'll explain how to start your RTG career, the different menus, and where to spend your energy points. We'll also provide a few tips to improve your personal experience.

College Football 25 Road to Glory Guide – What is Road to Glory?

College Football 25 Road To Glory is a mode where you create your own football player and live out their collegiate career. This mode, like Dynasty, was also available in NCAA Football 14. While it retains many similar features, there's a lot of new things you might want to learn about.

League Setup – College Football 25 Road To Glory Guide

Like Dynasty mode, you'll be able to customize conferences and various gameplay settings. If you're new to CFB 25, then there's no shame in starting on Freshman difficulty. You can always change the difficulty in between games to find the challenge that works for you.

What Journey Should you Choose?

In College Football 25's Road to Glory Mode, you'll select a journey (or backstory), for your player. You'll have the choice of starting anywhere between a two and five-star recruit. Think of these as different difficulties in starting your career. Overall, you have four different journeys, or backstories, to choose from:

Elite (5-Star) 79 OVR Rating Start with two Mental Abilities 5 Skill Points

Blue Chip (4-Star) 75 OVR Rating Start with two Mental Abilities 4 Skill Points

Contributor (3-Star) 67 OVR Rating Start with 1 Mental Ability 3 Skill Points

Underdog (2-Star) 60 OVR Rating No Mental Abilities 2 Skill Points



There is no “best journey” to start with in College Football 25 because it's all based on preference. However, the journey you select may impact your playing time and list of schools who want you. If you want to be a starter right away and begin playing for good schools, then choose Elite or Blue Chip. However, if you prefer to partake in position battles and earn a starting job over time, select Contributor or even Underdog.

Keep in mind that you'll be able to use the Transfer Portal in search of greener pastures later on.

What Positions Can you Play in College Football 25 Road to Glory? Positions & Archetypes

College Football 25 Road to Glory features lets you play as a QB, HB, WR MLB, and CB. Furthermore, each position contains three archetypes, each one containing their own strengths and weaknesses. For example, a Scramber QB has good speed and can make plays on his feet. However, they might not have as much accuracy as a Field General QB.

Check out our full guide on all the archetypes in College Football 25 and which one's we like best.

Interview Phase – College Football 25 Road To Glory Guide

Your Cell Phone is your most important asset off the field in Road To Glory. In fact, as soon as you begin, you receive a text message from an interviewer asking you what you look for in a school. If you've played Dynasty, you'll know that each school has their own Team Prestige and School Grades. Here are a few examples:

Home Proximity – Distance between home and school

Championship Contender – Does the school have a shot of winning a title?

Playing Time – Will the player get to see the field early and often?

Some grades are unchangeable, like Home Proximity and Academic Prestige. However, other grades, like Championship Contender and Coach Prestige can fluctuate over time. In year 1, you might see SMU finish 22nd place. But you might see that team suddenly become a Championship contender by the time you reach Junior year.

Each school has different grades in different areas, and your answers may impact who wants you. That said, don't expect to receive calls from Georgia because you're 60 OVR player said he wants a natty. Whether or not a school wants you depend on several different factors, not just your interview.

Selecting a School – College Football 25 Road To Glory Guide

After you create your player and customize their appearance, you'll receive a list of schools, all with their own interest meters on the bottom of each school icon. If the meter is green, it means the team is interested in you. However, if it's yellow or red, it means they either already have depth at the position. This doesn't mean they won't take you, but you might enter as a walk-on rather than a second-string or starter.

Therefore, we recommend selecting a school which will start you immediately. Furthermore, you could try entering as a second-string player if the player above you has an OVR rating similar to yours. For example, if your 67 OVR CB is just one or two OVR points away from taking a starting job, then you could feasibly see plenty of playing time in your first year as a Freshman.

Your interview answers and location may also affect where you play. If you said you wanted to play near home, that might affect the list of interested schools on the other side of the country. Nevertheless, you'll have the chance to try and sign with any school, regardless of their interest level. The two most important factors

Again, keep in mind that College Football 25 lets you make use of the Transfer Portal, if need be. So if you chose a three or two-star recruit, you'll want to start at a low-rated school to ensure you start. Then, you can increase your OVR, and then see who wants you in the Portal at the season's end.

How To Increase your Attributes in College Football 25 Road To Glory

To increase your attributes in College Football 25 Road To Glory, you must Earn XP and level up to earn Skill Points. You can then spend these skill points on increasing any of your core ratings. Increasing a rating increases the ratings of multiple attributes at once.

For example, if you increase a QB's Elusiveness rating, you increase their:

Agility

Break Sack

Change of Direction

Juke Move

Break Tackle

Spin Move

Each player has six core ratings, some of which are capped at certain levels, due to your Archetype. A Scrambler QB will never have a 10 rating accuracy, because it's capped at level 9 for their archetype.

How To Increase Coach Trust in College Football 25 Road to Glory

Another important rating is your Coach Trust Meter. There's many ways to increase your Coach Trust on the field and off the field in Road To Glory. Some examples include:

Spending Energy Points on Leadership

Giving credit to your Coach during interviews (random activities)

Spending Energy Points or time with teammates (random activities)

Playing well during games (First Downs, Touchdowns, Big gains, etc.)

Performing well during Practice

Why is Coach Trust so important? Because it's what helps you either earn or maintain your status a starter. For example, say you're a backup QB for Sam Houston, but you're Coach Trust is high. If your OVR and Coach Trust are close enough, you'll be able engage in a Position Battle.

A Position battle is a three-part competition between you and another player on the depth chart. You each play three mini-games, two of which you need to win in order to keep or earn your spot on the depth chart. If you lose a Position Battle, you'll need to wait a while before engaging in another one. Make sure to save after every week in case you really want to keep your position.

Just keep in mind that your teammates' Coach Trust will also increase throughout the year. As long as you play well and suck up to your coach whenever the opportunity arises, you should be fine.

Another important factor about Coach Trust is that you level it up over. The more trust you earn, the more active rewards you get. These especially become useful on Gameday, which we'll cover later.

What To Do During The Weekly Agenda in College Football 25 Road To Glory

We now enter the Weekly Agenda, which is the most important page in your RTG experience. Every week, you have a limited amount of Energy Points to spend on different activities, which include:

Academics – Increases GPA and unlocks: A GPA below 2.0 means you will not be able to play. A basic preparation earn you +5 Coach Trust every week Prepared earns you the Fan Favorite Ability

Leadership – Spend time with the team: Low – Passive Coach Trust Bonus (+10 weekly) Medium – 1.15 Team XP Multiplier High – +25 Composure Excellent – Fan Favorite Mental Ability

Health – Indicates level of Wear & Tear

Furthermore, you can spend Energy Points to upgrade certain aspects of your character with Training or Brand activities. Training does cause wear & tear on your body, so if you spend points on it, save some more energy points on health to recoup.

Brand is the last thing you want to spend Energy Points on, as it reduces your Academics and doesn't provide you with many followers. If you continue to play well, the deals and endorsements will come your way. In fact, there'll be more opportunities to increase your exposure, which we'll cover later on.

Overall, Spend your Energy Points on Academics and Leadership. The added Coach Trust Bonus and Mental Abilities are useful early on and will help you keep your starting position.

Practice – College Football 25 Road To Glory Guide

Practices in Road To Glory are essentially mini-games that you can play to increase your Coach Trust. Each position has their own unique practice mini-games, and it's recommended you participate every week.

When you complete a Practice, you'll receive a rank – Bronze, Silver, or Gold. Of course, if you play badly enough, you won't receive any reward. Obviously, the goal is to try and get a Gold Rank during practice. The higher the rank, the more Coach Trust you receive. This is especially important if you want to spark a position battle with the guy ahead of you.

However, if you don't like Practicing, you can always Simulate, which will just replicate the results of your best performance. This means you only need to earn a Gold Rank once, and then you can simulate every Practice afterwards. However, I still recommend practicing because it adds more depth to RTG. Otherwise, all you'd be doing is spending energy points and playing.

NIL Deals & Random Activities – College Football 25 Road To Glory Guide

Throughout your career, you'll receive text messages from all sorts of people asking if you want to do something. It could be going to class with your teammate, or accepting a brand deal at the cost of energy. Sometimes, your coaches will even ask if you want to train on something, which will cost energy but will temporarily increase your attributes.

If you want to increase your influence, then taking these random brand and exposure deals seem like the best way. However, make sure to take a look at what they're offering you. If you can get thousands of followers for 2 or 3 energy points, then that's not a bad deal. You significantly increase your Brand status, but still have energy to spend studying or healing.

Overall, it's nice to take advantage of these opportunities, but keep in mind that some of them come with a risk. Do you want to party all night and increase your Brand awareness at the cost of your GPA? Always keep your current meters in mind when making a decision and SAVE OFTEN!

Gameday – College Football 25 Road To Glory Guide

We finally arrive to Gameday. Right away, you'll notice one major thing: The play-calling.

In Road To Glory, you aren't able to decide which plays you want to select. The coaching staff selects your plays for you. However, depending on your coach trust level, you can request to see more play-call options.

At first, you might be only to ask for more play-call options less than a handful of times during games. But the more work you put in, the more you'll have control of your offense. However, sometimes play-calls might just show you more of the same. So if you want to throw but you're winning by 30 with less than 30 seconds remaining, your coaches will only call run plays.

However, there is a workaround. By using a hurry-up offense, you can audible and select one of multiple different plays. Just keep in mind that doing this often might risk your players getting injured. Thanks to College Football 25's Wear & Tear System, you'll need to keep a close eye on your health throughout the year.

Overall, that wraps up our College Football 25 Road To Glory Guide for beginners. We hope this mode helps you understand how RTG works. Furthermore, we wish you the best of luck in bringing glory to your school and getting drafted into the NFL. By the way, you'll be able to import your player to Madden NFL 25 when you finish your career.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.