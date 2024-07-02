The latest College Football 25 Dynasty Deep Dive showed off tons off info about impact players, player progression, mental and physical abilities, and more. In Dynasty mode, you'll need to watch over every aspect of your team, from coaches, to recruiting, and finally signing players. However, once you finally have your team, you'll need to make them shine on the field. Let's see how player progression works in College Football 25.

Player Progression & Position Changes In College Football 25 Explained

When you sign a player in College Football 25's Dynasty mode, some of those players will be position-less. These athletes can then be assigned positions depending on what you think works best for them. If you forget to set their position, it gets automatically selected based off their primary archetype's position. Most importantly, all players in College Football 25 can change to any position they want.

If you want your speedy and tough QB turned into a halfback, feel free to do so. If your underperforming WR has potential to play CB, why not? It's your choice on how you want to play. And depending on their position, they receive a new set of physical abilities. However, their mental abilities remain unchanged.

Player Progression is the next key part in developing your players. To upgrade and progress the growth of your current players in College Football 25, the offseason is the best time to do so. During this phase, your players will train for the next season and improve. However, players can also grow during the season based on their performance.

Players in College Football 25's Dynasty Mode upgrade their attributes and physical abilities automatically. And their progression in the offseason is influenced by the school year, development trait, and your coach abilities. And speaking of development traits, College Football has four stages of developing your player:

Normal – Most common player type

Impact

Star

Elite – Rarest type but highest quality of player

Skill Groups

Players upgrade their attributes differently in CFB 25 than in Madden NFL. Instead of individual attribute upgrades, players upgrade their Skill groups, which represents a collection of attributes. A skill group has 10 total levels, though some players might have skill group caps depending on the attributes within. For example, don't expect your Offensive linemen to be spectacular catchers with good pass rush abilities.

Physical & Mental Abilities In College Football 25

If you recall, the original gameplay deep dive mentioned both Physical and Mental Abilities. In College Football 25, players have both types of abilities which make each player unique. Furthermore, each ability contains four tiers that make the ability more effective. However, there's a lot more information on these abilities that we'll need to learn about come July 16th.

As a reminder, each player possesses up to five physical abilities and three mental abilities. Each physical ability comes with a different requirement to upgrade its tier. For example, to receive the Platinum Workhorse ability, a player must earn a 95 toughness rating. However, mental abilities cannot be upgraded or learned. Therefore, you need to scout and draft players ahead of time who possess these abilities.

Impact Players & Player Health

College Football 25 also features Impact players. Overall, every team has least one impact player (both offense and defense). However, there are no limit of how many impact players your team can have in College Football 25. Generally, these players represent the best on your team. It could be a star LB, or a dangerous WR. These are the players you'll want to keep your eyes on throughout the game.

Lastly, the Deep Dive also went on to mention Wear & Tear, which was also revealed during the gameplay deep dive. Overall, Wear & Tear represents the condition of your player over the course of the game. Essentially, you need to keep your player rested and balance how you use them to avoid injury. The game provides many ways for you to check player health on and off the field.

Furthermore, the game even includes a dedicated menu to see player conditions. These include detailed reports on your player's limbs, and which attributes are affected from injury.

Overall, that includes everything new about player progression position changes, abilities, and more in College Football 25. We look forward to seeing all these new features and mechanics when the game releases this July. While we've been cautiously optimistic about the game for some time now, it does seem like CFB 25 is shaping up to be a great return for the series.

Feel free to check out everything else shown in the reveal. From player recruiting to coaching, this deep dive contains so much information.

For more gaming and NCAAF news, visit ClutchPoints. Furthermore, subscribe to our gaming newsletter for more weekly info.