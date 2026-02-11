Without question, the NBA wouldn't be what it is had it not been for the American Basketball Association (ABA). A rebellion league that featured some of the most influential ballers, most notably Julius “Dr. J” Erving.

A legacy that will be immortalized in the upcoming docuseries “Soul Power: The Legend of the American Basketball Association”. The series is set to debut on Prime on Feb. 12. It is directed by Kenan Kamwana Holley and produced by Dr. J, former NBA coach George Karl, and rapper Common.

This is the new Soul Power trailer. This Series is so timely and important! Ten days to go till the Series drops… pic.twitter.com/jf22AEvtGV — Soul Power: Legend of the ABA (@abathrowbacks) February 2, 2026

It examines the broader impact ABA had on the present-day NBA, particularly on style and play. The ABA was responsible for inventing the 3-point shot and the slam-dunk contest, and for bringing a heightened dimension of entertainment to the game.

All with that trademark red, white, and blue ball in hand.

The ABA hit at the right moment.

Furthermore, the ABA peaked at a time when black popular culture was starting to make significant inroads. The league fit very much into the sensibilities of improvisational, rebellious ball that came out of Urban America.

“The ABA's existence parallels the rise of funk music with longer instrumental sections, bigger bass and drum sounds, and a freaky vibe different from soul music,” said writer/producer Nelson George in an exclusive to ClutchPoints. “Funk and later disco were the ABA soundtrack.”

The ABA featured some notable teams, including the New York Nets, Kentucky Colonels, Spirits of St. Louis, and Virginia Squires.

Plus, it was where the San Antonio Spurs, Indiana Pacers, and Denver Nuggets first emerged.

Along the way, the league produced greats such as George “Ice Man” Gervin, Spencer Haywood, David Thompson, Rick Barry, and Artis Gilmore.

Dr. J was the man

It was Dr. J who became the face of the league. It was his dunk from the free-throw line at the 1976 ABA All-Star Game that set the precedent.

“Julius Erving was the definitive star of the ABA,” George said. “With his trademark dunks, huge Afro, and great nickname, Dr. J was a legend before he stepped on an NBA court. He made the slam dunk a work of art. I have a #32 Nets jersey that I wear every summer. I saw him twice as a kid in Long Island and have always treasured those memories.”

The ABA ran from 1967 to 1976. Ultimately, it merged with the NBA in 1976 following an intense bidding war.

Overall, the ABA was the spark that lit the fuse, a legacy worth preserving.

“Watch clips of the games and check out Artis Gilmore, Rick Barry, David Thompson, and the style they played with,” George said. “The ABA also had fun jerseys worth collecting. I keep an ABA ball autographed by the great David ‘Skywalker' Thompson on my desk for inspiration.”

The docuseries features all the legends of the game. It also has testimony from George, Bob Costas, Hubie Brown, Ralph Sampson, Dr. Theresa Rundsteadler, and others.