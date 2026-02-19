As the internationally-infused Atlanta Hawks emerge from the All-Star break clinging to the final Play-In Tournament spot in the Eastern Conference, Dyson Daniels remains laser-focused on making noise in the NBA postseason. The one day at a time cliche is truly this locker room's mantra, though the time zones for their calls home vary wildly. However, though the 22-year-old is soaking in every moment of the ride, Daniels is already mapping out an unforgettable summer supporting Australia's Socceroos at the 2026 FIFA World Cup.

“I'm not that into soccer, but I'll be going to the World Cup,” Dyson admitted to ClutchPoints. “That'll be a once-in-a-lifetime experience. I'll go to a game in Atlanta. I've got to go see Australia play the USA in Seattle. That environment seems pretty cool.”

Atlanta will host a Round of 32, a Round of 16, and a semifinal at Mercedes-Benz Stadium, giving Daniels prime access to elite matches right on his doorstep before reporting back for Hawks training camp. The marquee fixture for the Socceroos is a Group D showdown against the host United States on June 19 at Lumen Field in Seattle, one of the loudest and most passionate soccer venues in North America.

Hawks focused on hardwood

For now, the focus remains on the task at hand. Daniels is enjoying a career-best season, averaging 11.4 points, 6.5 rebounds, and a stellar 6.3 assists per game while providing his signature lockdown defense. If the Hawks can navigate the Play-In gauntlet and secure a playoff berth, the summer vacation will have been well earned. Thankfully, locker room bonding has been easier because the roster reads like a United Nations roll call.

“When you have a lot of Europeans on the team, a lot of international guys, I think we have eight or nine on this (Hawks) team, so we're trying to just play as one under (Quin Snyder),” Daniels shared. “We've all got different experiences, different backgrounds. Everyone has their own story. We've come up under different situations. We are enjoying this journey together.”

“That's how basketball is cool,” added Daniels. “It brings us all together, brings people from all over the world together so see things, get perspectives. (Nickeil Alexander-Walker), (CJ McCollum), and I had similar experiences in New Orleans, we've chatted about, and then lots of international guys we all have similiar experience as well. It's helped us.”

That same spirit of basketball as a connector has Daniels excited about the NBA’s expanding global footprint. The NBA's push into international markets is something he has watched with particular interest, both as a global ambassador for the sport and as an Australian who knows firsthand what it means for a country to feel connected to the league.

“Yea I think it's really cool. Basketball is a worldwide sport. It was great for Europeans to get to experience (NBA regular season) games,” Dyson explained. “They've got a growing culture over there, so NBA games really help.”

While his former team, the New Orleans Pelicans, toured Australia for preseason games, Daniels is hopeful that the Land Down Under will soon get the same treatment as Europe.

“Europe got regular-season games. Australia got preseason games, but hopefully, the NBA gets some regular-season games there soon,” suggested Daniels. “Some teams are kicking off their seasons overseas, partnering with international teams. (Other countries) getting to experience those regular-season games really means something. It's special.”

It's a fitting summer for a player who has come to embody exactly what makes the modern NBA so compelling. Whether the postseason journey ends in the NBA Play-In Tournament or a few weeks later, Dyson Daniels plans to ride the wave of momentum. With Alexander-Walker, Daniels, Asa Newell, and Jalen Johnson leading the way, the Hawks finally have something ‘special' down south that could contend for a conference finals appearance next season.